what bonus in december 2021, for whom?

[Mis à jour le 21 septembre 2021 à 08h14] Price of gas, electricity … Galloping inflation will have a major effect on household energy bills this winter. In this context, an additional energy check of 100 euros was announced. Paid in December, it concerns homes already having benefited from the energy check for the year 2021, paid last spring. You cannot take advantage of it if you think you can receive the energy check for the year 2022. You must therefore meet the income conditions : your reference tax income must be below a ceiling (10,800 euros for a single person). To get to the bottom of it, go to the eligibility simulator, proposed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Its use will be limited to the payment of energy bills., exclusively. What about the procedures? You do not have to do anything beforehand : no form to fill out to certify that you have already received the energy check this year. At present, the amount of the energy check is between 48 and 277 euros. The average amount is 150 euros per household. The energy check is sent automatically by mail.

You fear that your energy bill will explode next year, and you are therefore wondering what the conditions of the energy check will be in 2022? It is legitimate. For now, the conditions of the energy check have not been disclosed. Keep in mind, however, that the government is currently studying the possibility of expanding the number of beneficiaries.

Yes ! EDF is one of the electricity suppliers who accept the energy check to pay your electricity expenses directly online. “No need to wait for your next bill: you can use your energy check now, it will be directly credited to your customer account,” explains the official website of the energy check. To do this, all you have to do is enter the number of your energy check.

The additional assistance of the energy check of 100 euros is reserved for people who are already beneficiaries of the energy voucher for the year 2021. If you benefit from the energy check, you do not have to take any steps to receive exceptional assistance, Jean Castex confirmed this Thursday. It will be sent by post during the month of December, regardless of the heating method of your home (oil, gas, electricity).

In particular, gas prices have seen very strong increases in recent months due to the recovery. Marketed by Engie, regulated prices increased by 8.7% on September 1. Would you like to know more about the factors behind this increase in gas prices? Consult our dedicated article without delay:

In the context of rising energy prices, do you assess the possibility of changing supplier? Consult our file without delay:

You are invited to report the loss or theft of your energy check. To do this, you have two possibilities:

Online at the following address: https://chequeenergie.gouv.fr/beneficiaire/cheque/declarer-perdu-vole Contact the energy check assistance by phone (see above) or by mail by providing your contact details, tax number, and the number of your energy check.

The energy check in 2021, for whom? Conditions and cap

The energy check is reserved for the most modest households. Its attribution depends on household resources and some household composition : your reference tax income is taken into account. Be careful, it must be less than 10,800 euros per unit of consumption (UC). As an indication, a person represents a CU. The second person is counted at 0.5 and each person at 0.3 CU.





To find out if you can benefit from the energy check, you must therefore divide your reference tax income by the number of consumption units in your household. Very concretely, this means that the reference tax income must not exceed 10,800 euros for a single person. The site dedicated to the energy check system allows you to use a simulator, here. All you need to do is enter your tax number. Are you struggling to find the latter? Get your hands on your last tax notice. As the tax information is transmitted directly to the service in charge of the energy check, you will know whether you can benefit from the energy check or not.

The amount of the energy check depends on the resources and composition of your household. To determine this, the government established a scale. Here is the scale that applies in 2021, revealed by the decree of February 24, 2021 :

RFR / UC <5,600 euros 5,600 euros 6,700 euros 7,700 euros 1 CU 194 euros 146 euros 98 euros 48 euros 1 240 euros 176 euros 113 euros 63 euros 2 or more CUs 277 euros 202 euros 126 euros 76 euros

As you can see, a single person can receive an energy check for a maximum amount of 194 euros in 2021. Note that the energy voucher can be combined with the help of Ma Prime Rénov, the device intended to replace the tax credit for the energy transition (CITE).

You don’t have to do anything. The energy check is automatically assigned. In fact, it is the tax administration which transmits the list of eligible households to the Services and Payment Agency (ASP). The latter is in charge of editing and sending the check by mail. Eligible households therefore receive it automatically, without having to complete any form. It is therefore of no use to contact the services in charge of the energy check if you are not eligible.

The energy check assistance can be reached on 0 805 204 805 (toll-free number), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “In case of high traffic, we recommend that you call in the morning from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, or at the end of the day from 5:00 pm”, we warn on the site of the energy check.

Are you sure you meet the conditions of the energy check, and yet you have no trace in your mail? In this case, contact support, either via the contact form on the dedicated site, or by phone. Remember to bring your tax notice.

“To be able to benefit from the energy check, you must have declared your income to the tax authorities (even if your income is low or zero)”, we recall in the Frequently Asked Questions. “After you have regularized your situation, you can apply for an energy check. On the other hand, if you still have not declared your income for the following year, you will no longer be able to claim the benefit of the energy check”.

The energy check can be sent by post or hand delivered to the energy supplier. In this case, you must attach a copy of a document showing your customer references and record them on the back of the check. But you can also use it directly online, on the checkenergie.gouv.fr site.

Note that in the case of carrying out work, the check can be used directly to pay the invoice. However, please note that this work must be carried out by a professional “Recognized as guarantor of the environment” (RGE). You will find the list of RGE professionals on the renovation info service site. If you are a beneficiary of the energy voucher, be aware that its expiry date has been entered. It usually occurs at March 31 of the calendar year following the year of issue.

What are the advantages of the energy check?

