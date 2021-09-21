What did viewers of the series think about the Grégory affair?

A FRENCH AFFAIR TF1. TF1 aired the first two episodes of “A French Affair”, a series focused on the Grégory affair. The project divides internet users.

[Mis à jour le 21 septembre 2021 à 9h18] They were 3.76 million curious to discover Monday, September 20, 2021 “A French affair” on TF1. According to opinions shared on social networks, the series retracing the Grégory affair has divided viewers of the first channel. If the performance of the actors, in particular that of Blandine Bellavoir in the role of Christine Villemin, was unanimously greeted, many Internet users shared their emotion in front of the fiction of TF1. It is particularly the scene of the recovery of the body of little Gregory, chilling realism, which moved the canvas Monday evening: “the scene is horrible”, “I already cry just seeing the body of the child knowing that it is true “,” the reconstruction of the discovery of the body is incredible of emotions “can one also read on the social network of the blue bird.

If some have let themselves be taken by the emotion of the series, others have also denounced the “indecency” of making a fiction on such a serious subject. “A French affair” thus scandalized some of the viewers, especially knowing that the Villemin family did not participate in the project, according to their lawyer (see below). Internet users have called for a “boycott” of the TF1 mini-series: “TF1 is surfing the macabre in defiance of the will of the family who wanted their story not to be staged in an ultra low-end TV movie! ” ; “I am the only one to tell myself that the series TF1 Une Affaire Française, it is not respectful for the family which lives again and again the same drama?” Like the real news item of which he recounts the springs, “A French affair” certainly divides the French.

What did the Villemins think of “A French Affair”?

According to Me Marie-Christine Chastant-Morand, who defends the interests of Grégory’s parents, “there was no action on the part of TF1, the production or anyone” upstream of the creation of “A French Affair “. To Marianne, the lawyer recalls: “we did not participate, we do not know what it is, we have not seen it, we do not know anything. The Villemin are not fictional characters, they live. To do that is to plunge them back into misfortune. ” The production defends itself at the microphone of Télé-Loisirs to have sought “a balance of points of view” and an objectivity. “If you ask one person, you have to ask everyone and that could hinder the freedom of creation and the freedom of point of view,” explained producer Aimée Buidine. However, the producer and the writer of the series claim that the Villemin couple were contacted through lawyers upstream.

“I do not see how the televiewers can disentangle the truth from the false compared to the facts and to the perception which is made of the characters, assures Me Marie-Christine Chastant-Morand with Télé-Loisirs. It is their name which appears. Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin have children and grandchildren, this has an impact on their whole family. ” Will the Villemin couple watch “A French Affair” on TF1? Yes, according to their advice to Marianne … while reserving the right to file a complaint if inaccurate things emerge.

The Grégory affair is at the heart of the first season of “A French Affair”. Soon four decades after the drama, interest in the investigation will certainly be revived with the release of the mini-series. However, since 2018, no concrete progress is to be noted in the file: Jacqueline and Marcel Jacob (Grégory’s great-aunt and great-uncle) have had their indictment canceled for procedural reasons, one year after their indictment. involved in the case. Following the results of an expertise in stylometry, investigators suspected them of being the famous “crows” of the case, but also of having played a role in the kidnapping and death of the child. The Jacob couple, however, claim their innocence. The custody of Murielle Bolle in 1984 was also canceled in 2020, due to the way in which the hearing was held, which was not in accordance with the Constitution. From now on, we are waiting for the results of new genetic expertises (ordered in January 2021) to obtain new elements in the file.

A look back at the stages of the Grégory affair

On October 16, 1984, the body of little Grégory Villemin, 4, was found dead, drowned in Vologne. No doubt, this is a murder, and the affair attracts the press from all over France. The day after the child’s death, an anonymous letter sent to the family claims responsibility for the crime, claiming that it is revenge against Jean-Marie Villemin. The investigators are quickly certain that the culprit (s) are part of the family circle, and will become attached to this mysterious crow who has been harassing the Villemin family with anonymous letters (and punctuated by spelling mistakes) for nearly a year. .

During the first investigations, it was finally on Bernard Laroche (first cousin of Jean-Marie Villemin) and Marie-Ange Laroche that suspicion was raised. They are for a time placed in police custody, but will not confess the crime of Grégory, they will each even have an alibi. At the time of the murder, Bernard Laroche claims to have visited his sister-in-law, Murielle Bolle, who initially confirms Bernard Laroche’s alibi before implicating him a few days later. Bernard Laroche was arrested on November 5, 1984. But Murielle Bolle changed her version of the facts again, maintaining that her brother-in-law was innocent and that she implicated him after being pressured by the gendarmes. In addition, the investigation lacks evidence to implicate Bernard Laroche.

On February 4, 1985, judge Jean-Michel Lambert freed the main suspect. On March 29, 1985, Jean-Marie Villemin (who had publicly expressed his desire for revenge to the press) kills Bernard Laroche with a shotgun. At the same time, Christine Villemin, Grégory’s mother, begins to be suspected, the instruction thinking thanks to writing expertise that it would be she who wrote the letter claiming the crime. However, she was officially exonerated in February 1993. According to criminal proceedings, to this day, Bernard Laroche still enjoys the presumption of innocence, and we still have not officially ruled on his innocence or his guilt.

Synopsis – A French Affair is a series of anthologies inspired by major criminal cases that have shaken France. The first season returns to the affair of little Grégory, unresolved for three decades: on October 16, 1984, the body of Grégory Villemin, 4, was found drowned in the Vologne region. The gendarmes follow the trail of a mysterious crow, while journalists from all over France go there to follow the case.

The first season of Une Affaire française traces the Grégory affair

A French Affair is a series of anthologies each season of which traces an investigation that has upset and divided France. The first season, broadcast in September 2021, traces the Grégory affair. Each episode will look back at the different moments of this investigation with numerous shortcomings and errors, both judicial and media, which has lasted for more than three decades. The production and direction of the TF1 mini-series, which covers the events from 1984 to 1987, were firmly determined not to give in to voyeurism and sensationalism, and to favor the factual transcription of the affair.

In the cast of “A French Affair”, we find many actors well known to viewers. Christine Villemin, a bereaved mother, is played by Blandine Bellavoir, known for having played journalist Alice Avril in The Little Murders of Agatha Christie. Her husband, Jean-Marie Villemin, is played by Guillaume Gouix (Disappeared forever, Les RevENTS, Hors les Murs …). In the roles of Bernard Laroche and Murielle Bolle, the audience will recognize Michaël Abiteboul (Bac Nord, Les Crevettes Pailletées) and Lauréna Thellier (K ​​Contraire, Mental).

A French case returns to the workings of the investigation. We will never have known a case of this magnitude in France. The gendarmerie command in Epinal, Etienne Sesmat, is embodied by Guillaume de Tonquédec. Judge Lambert, on whom several protagonists blame the failure of the case, is played by Laurent Stocker (Ensemble, c’est tout). Michaël Youn lends his features to RTL journalist Jean-Michel Bezzina, Thierry Godard is Jacques Corrai and Gilbert Melki plays Bernard Laroche’s lawyer Gérard Welzer, all protagonists who will have a capital role in the decision of the examining magistrate. indict Christine Villemin. Gérard Jugnot, for his part, plays Maître Garaud, lawyer of the Villemin. Laurence Arné and Michel Vuillermoz play two journalists, Jeanne Lombardie (invented for fiction) and Jean Ker.

Guillaume de Tonquédec: Etienne Sesmat

Guillaume Gouix: Jean-Marie Villemin

Blandine Bellavoir: Christine Villemin

Anne Benoît: Monique Villemin

Laurence Arné: Jeanne Lombardy

Michaël Youn: Jean-Michel Bezzina

Laurent Stocker: Jean-Michel Lambert

Thierry Godard: Jacques Corazzi

Michel Vuillermoz: Jean Ker

Michaël Abiteboul: Bernard Laroche

Lauréna Thellier: Murielle Bolle

Stanley Weber: Antoine Orloff

Gérard Jugnot: Maître Garaud

Audrey Le Bihan: Marie-Ange Laroche

Gilbert Melki: Master Weltzer

Anne Le Ny: Ms. Denise

Rufus: Constable Feru

“A French Affair” is a series broadcast on TF1. The first channel is offering two episodes per evening from September 20, 2021, every Monday from 9:05 p.m. It is possible to follow the episodes on the front page at this time, or live on MYTF1. Note also that “A French Affair” is available in streaming on the Salto platform.

If “A French affair” is a series broadcast on television on TF1, it is also available in streaming. Subscribers to the Salto platform can discover the episodes broadcast on the front page in advance. As a reminder, it is possible to subscribe to Salto from € 6.99 per month for a single screen, and can go up to € 12.99 / month for four simultaneous screens.

If you missed episodes of “A French Affair”, know that it is not very serious. The season devoted to the Grégory Villemin affair is available in replay the day after its broadcast on TF1. The previous day’s episode is available for free streaming on the MyTF1 site for a few days. It is also possible to find all the episodes of “A French Affair” on the Salto platform, this time on condition of being a subscriber.