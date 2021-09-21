what is this disease spotted in the Val-d’Oise?

Forty children living in a camp on the Butte de Montarcy, in Méry-sur-Oise, suffer from lead poisoning, reveals an investigation by Liberation. What are the risks ?

A survey of Release points to “a situation of significant danger for children” in the Val-d’Oise. Dozens of them, residing in an unsanitary camp on the Butte de Montarcy, in Méry-sur-Oise, have lead poisoning, confirmed the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Île-de-France. The health agency, which carried out screening tests on the 54 children living in this slum, indicates that 41 presented “a threshold higher than 50 µg per liter of blood, that is to say the threshold of mandatory declaration” of lead poisoning . She clarified that exceeding the threshold does not necessarily mean “that the children are sick with lead poisoning, but that they have a presence of lead which triggers closer medical surveillance”.

Lead poisoning is particularly serious in children

Even at low doses, lead is dangerous if it enters the body through the digestive tract, through the respiratory tract, through the skin, through the mucous membranes and through the placenta in pregnant women. The Health Insurance website specifies that the lead absorbed is stored in the body, especially in the bones, “and can be released into the blood long after exposure to lead”. The toxic effects are therefore often late. Lead poisoning can cause anemia and digestive disorders, which are reversible, but also disorders that cannot be cured. Before the age of six, prolonged exposure can induce intellectual delays such as language and learning disorders or motor difficulties. Inserm notes on its website that “a blood lead level of 12μg / L is associated with the loss of an IQ point” and that “many epidemiological studies have shown an association between the concentration of lead in the blood and performance. at school age “.





In the paint, in the dust …

Some symptoms may suggest lead poisoning such as fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, behavioral disturbances (hyperactivity, inattention, irritability) and sleep disturbances. lead are dust and scales from old paints, tap water contaminated by pipes containing lead, certain toys not marked “CE”, containers and craft dishes containing lead, passive smoking (exposure of children to tobacco smoke in a closed place) or even certain professional, leisure or DIY activities requiring the handling of products containing lead (restoration of stained glass, work in a foundry, manufacture of enamelled objects, recycling of batteries, etc.) .

In France, in 2018, 620 new cases of lead poisoning were reported.

