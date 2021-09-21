More

    What is this mysterious “Lille disease” which affects more and more young people from Lille?

    Health


    According to Lille Actu, a mysterious “Lille disease“would reach more and more inhabitants of the metropolis. On social networks, the testimonies are more and more numerous and worrying. Symptoms ? For the most part, the symptoms are identical and occur in stages: headaches, sore throats then voice completely extinguished. If one is tempted to think of Covid-19, the result is however clear: all people with “Lille disease” are negative to Covid.

    Well between us, it looks especially the dying. Or bronchitis. Or sore throat. Like maybe with a sweater to go out on Saturday night it would be better, right?


    Stuart

