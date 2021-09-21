What is this mysterious “Lille disease” which affects more and more young people from Lille?

According to Lille Actu, a mysterious “Lille disease“would reach more and more inhabitants of the metropolis. On social networks, the testimonies are more and more numerous and worrying. Symptoms ? For the most part, the symptoms are identical and occur in stages: headaches, sore throats then voice completely extinguished. If one is tempted to think of Covid-19, the result is however clear: all people with “Lille disease” are negative to Covid.

Masséna Friday… Monday with a cold… Tuesday sore throat… Wednesday loss of voice… Sunday impossible to speak and cough… Monday negative covid test…. – ?? (@ babysha98593080) September 20, 2021

Well, I think I have it

It's real we almost all had it in my class

– phiphi59120 (@ PhilippeVasse11) September 18, 2021

When I got home from vocational training, I took the train a lot of people with coughs, I've been bedridden ever since with stiffness, cough, fever, rhinitis, In short, I infected my wife, my son, in short, what the hell is going on? ? Pcr NeG test – Christnacher (@petersdis) September 18, 2021

I swore that I started to nab Lille's disease… I thought that everyone was pretending…? – Enzo (@ EnzoTarantino05) September 14, 2021

Well between us, it looks especially the dying. Or bronchitis. Or sore throat. Like maybe with a sweater to go out on Saturday night it would be better, right?