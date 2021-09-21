what to expect from the latest Macron five-year budget

Calculators are heating up in Bercy a few hours before the presentation of the finance bill for 2022 (PLF 2022). This latest budget, which looks like the end of its mandate, should be particularly scrutinized by economic and financial circles at a time when the pandemic has put the role of budgetary policy in the management of the health crisis back at the center of debates.. As the campaign for the presidential election accelerates, the head of state increases announcements and spending during his various trips. Between the Beauvau of security, the plan for the independents and the investment plan to come, the president has opened wide the floodgates of public spending. The ministers Bruno Le Maire Olivier Dussopt are refining the last details of the last budget of the five-year Macron, here are the main points to expect at the end of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday noon.

Budget 2022: the government wants to inflate state spending by 11 billion euros

Growth expected at 6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022

Growth indicators are green for the executive. After a year 2020 marked by a vertiginous plunge in gross domestic product (-8%), economic growth should regain color. The government is now counting on an increase in the wealth produced by around 6% this year and 4% in 2022. Insee and the Banque de France are betting on growth at 6.25% and 6, for their part. 3% this year. For the accountants of the Ministry of Finance, this strong activity should make it possible to collect additional revenue after having spent billions to cushion the devastating effects of the crisis. In terms of the labor market, the specter of mass unemployment is increasingly receding. Here again, the main forecasting institutes are counting on an unemployment rate within the meaning of the International Labor Office (ILO) of around 8%, a level close to the pre-crisis level.

For its budget, the government forecasts a growth of 4% in 2022, which “should benefit everyone”

Lower deficit and debt

However, public finance counters should stop panicking. The Minister of the Economy, during a recent exchange with journalists, said he expected a decrease in the deficit and the debt. The deficit is expected to fall from 9.2% of GDP in 2020, to 8.4% this year, then 4.8% in 2022 “due to stronger growth than expected”, explained Bruno Le Maire. “The 4.8% of the deficit does not integrate the investment plan of the President of the Republic” he clarified. For its part, public debt is expected to drop from 116% in 2021 to 114% of GDP in 2022. “Part of the fruits of growth must go to the reduction of the public debt”, he continued.

On restoring public accounts, the government is on a crest line. If he regularly assures that he will demonstrate “budgetary seriousness”, “The mistake we want to avoid is too rapid fiscal consolidation. It killed growth in 2008” Bruno Le Maire said. The minister explained in particular that he wanted to build a budget that “will enable sustainable growth. “







Lower taxes

But unsurprisingly, the Minister of the Economy said he was going to continue lowering taxes. “This PLF (finance bill, Editor’s note) is based on commitments kept. The course on lowering taxes has been held against all odds. It is a line of force of our five-year term. In total, taxes will have reduced by 50 billion euros for households and businesses over the five-year term “, affirmed Bruno Le Maire. On the business side, the supply policy should be amplified in this budget with the reduction in production taxes by 10 billion euros and the reduction in corporation tax. On the household side, he announced the abolition of the housing tax for the remaining 20% ​​of households from 2023.

An investment plan at the center of negotiations

First announced for the start of the school year, the investment plan should be presented by the Head of State “during the first half of October”. In Bercy last week, the Minister of the Economy spoke with the social partners, several business leaders and economists. “We want the money to go to the right place”, recently explained the minister’s entourage to The gallery. This envelope, which could amount to 30 billion euros, has been the subject of intense showdown between the ministries. On the budgetary level, there are still many questions regarding the integration of the investment plan into the 2022 accounting documents. “An amendment will be planned”, we assure Bercy. This investment plan aims to boost future and innovative sectors, such as hydrogen, biotechnologies, electric batteries or semiconductors. In the meantime, Macron could make it a campaign tool a few months before the election deadline.