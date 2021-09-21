what to know before installing it

As of this Tuesday evening, Apple is updating the operating systems of its devices and in particular watchOS 8. The new version for Apple Watch is enriched with many improvements for your messages, but also for the photo or the House.

Less than a week after the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 7 during the back-to-school keynote, Apple is rolling out its new watchOS 8 operating system starting this Monday.

Unveiled during WWDC 2021, it gives pride of place to health, photos and exchanges with your friends.

When is watchOS 8 released and at what time?

watchOS 8 will be deployed starting Monday, September 20 at around 7:00 p.m. PST. But the update may not be immediately available on your device.

How do I install watchOS 8?

To install watchOS 8 on your Apple Watch, you must have previously installed iOS 15 on your iPhone (6s or later) and your connected watch has at least 50% battery life.

Place it on its charging cradle (or any other compatible cradle).

On your iPhone, go to the app Watch, then in the tab My watch. In General, click on Software update. If this is not done automatically after updating the iPhone to iOS 15, you can manually start the update.

You must first go to the Watch app on iPhone If the update does not start automatically, you can proceed manually

What devices are compatible with watchOS 8?

watchOS 8 can be installed on the following Apple Watches:

What’s new ?

Health

As always, Apple is adding new health features with its new smartwatch OS. First of all, the Breathe application is redesigned and enriched to become a moment of relaxation and complete relaxation. It is now called Mindfulness. An incentive to concentrate for a short time (1 minute) on an animation to cut off a little from the surrounding world.

You can now also measure your respiratory rate during the sleep and follow up on several consecutive days to get a status of your sleep quality.

At the heart of the use of the Apple Watch, the Exercise part becomes a little more extensive. First of all by adding fall detection during an exercise (especially on a bicycle). The Apple Watch will then be able to call for help if necessary. The watch can finally detect if you have started an activity and record the data prior to your triggering for more accuracy in the follow-up. It also knows how to automatically pause or restart, taking into account your attitude. No more forgetting to restart the bike computer and thus miss several kilometers traveled before realizing it.

Other sports are emerging, such as Pilates or tai chi, as well as greater consideration of cycling activities.

Photo

The photo is also on the menu of the redesign. Photos can now appear in Portrait mode, as superimposed on your screen with the time in the background and a display with a dynamic overlay effect.





Memories from your Photos app on iPhone sync better to Watch now. This displays a mosaic with extracts from your collection of the day. You can also more easily share your photos via Messages or Mail from your watch with just a few clicks.

Connected home

It will now be much easier to control the connected objects in your home from your watch with a smoother display and larger icons. The scenarios are more easily accessible and watchOS 8 is able to intuitively offer you some according to the time of day. The OS can also make suggestions for automation or action depending on the object used. HomeKit-compatible surveillance cameras can also be viewed from the watch, with the ability for some models to interact with your visitors.

watchOS 8 allows you to view your camera feeds // Source: Appl watchOS 8 has redesigned the Home app // Source: Apple

Communication

The Scribble feature is coming to Apple Watch. It allows you to write your message with your finger directly on the keyboard. And you can even add emojis or GIFs more easily. To more easily correct your messages before sending, the Digital Crown actually serves as a cursor on the screen to return exactly to the place of the text requiring correction. Sharing music from the Music app via Messages or Mail is also easier.

And also

Even more, the Apple Watch can become a “duplicate of your keys”. Car key, house key, hotel key… the watch can now be compatible with many brands. And the Watch Series 7 can even, thanks to the integrated U1 chip, unlock your vehicle as soon as you approach it or activate the alarm if you move away (with partner brands).

Present on all devices, the Concentration function is also coming to Apple Watch. All your settings on iPhone, iPad or Mac can also be applied to your watch.

The App Contacts allows you to quickly modify a contact card from the watch. You may also receive warnings weather report when inclement weather is announced. The Watch can also manage several timers by asking Siri who can also name them more easily.

Locate is accessible from the watch to find your Apple devices using your watch (AirPods, iPhone, etc.).

