Where to buy Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at the best price

Apple’s keynote this September lifted the veil on the four new iPhones that will serve as flagship for the 2021/2022 period. There is the 13 mini, the classic 13, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max and they are all now available for pre-order at the majority of French e-merchants, even sometimes with a promotion.

If you’re thinking of pre-ordering any of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models, then you’ve come to the right place. We have put together all the offers from merchants and mobile operators to help you find the version you want.

All deliveries will be made from September 24, 2021.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is on sale at 1,209 euros instead of 1,259 euros at RED by SFR.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro?

The iPhone 13 Pro is on sale at 1,109 euros instead of 1,159 euros at RED by SFR.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 is on sale at 859 euros instead of 909 euros at RED by SFR.

Where to pre-order the iPhone 13 mini?

The iPhone 13 mini is on sale at 759 euros instead of 809 euros at RED by SFR.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro among mobile operators?

You can also buy your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from mobile operators, this allows you to associate them with mobile plans to spread the payment of the smartphone over time. However, do the math to see if you are not losing. You can also buy an iPhone 13 from a merchant and pair with it a no-obligation package.

IPhone 13 and 13 Pro prices

Regarding the iPhone 13, the price starts at 809 euros for the iPhone 13 mini 128 GB and goes up to 1 TB for 1839 euros.

128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB iPhone 13 mini 809 euros 929 euros 1159 euros – iPhone 13 909 euros 1029 euros 1259 euros – iPhone 13 Pro 1159 euros 1279 euros 1509 euros 1739 euros iPhone 13 Pro Max 1259 euros 1379 euros 1609 euros 1839 euros

AppleCare + or not?

You have the option of subscribing to Apple’s insurance, it is called AppleCare +. This year, you have the option of paying the option once or every month. For an iPhone 13 or 13 mini, for example, it will cost 169 euros (or 8.49 euros / month). For an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, it’s 229 euros or 11.49 euros / month.

AppleCare + Unique price Monthly price iPhone 13 169 euros 8.49 euros / month iPhone 13 mini 169 euros 8.49 euros / month iPhone 13 Pro 229 euros 11.49 euros / month iPhone 13 Pro Max 229 euros 11.49 euros / month

You have one year to subscribe to this insurance, you can do it as soon as you buy it. Note that between 60 and 365 days, you will have to go to an Apple Store, to a Genius, to buy the cover.

AppleCare + warranty provides two to three years of hardware insurance, and you have up to two incidents of accidental damage against a deductible of a few tens of euros.

Which iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro to choose?

You must already have a little idea which iPhone of 2021 you want the most, but let’s take a closer look at their respective characteristics, starting with the iPhone 13 mini and the classic iPhone 13 which share a lot of commonalities. . We find, for example, the same A15 chip (with a 4-core GPU) and the same 12 + 12 megapixel camera incorporating wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensors which are 92% larger than last year. The True Depth camera on the front is also 12 megapixel and the notch that accommodates it has the merit of being 20% ​​smaller than in the past.

The design is the same for both iPhone 13s and uses the straight edges introduced by the iPhone 12, with an aluminum outline. The real difference comes from the format, since the screen of the 13 mini is 5.4 inches with a definition of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels at 476 ppi while that of the classic 13 is 6.1 inches with a definition of 2,532 x 1. 170 pixels at 460 ppi. Maximum brightness is 800 nits and the refresh rate is stuck at 60Hz in both cases. The autonomy of the smartphone also differs between the two, where the mini version could collect 17 hours of video playback according to Apple, and 19 hours for the classic model. This is 1.5 hours and 2 hours more respectively than their predecessors.





Regarding the “Pro” models of this year, they have the merit of differentiating themselves on points to which Apple has created a surprise, because this is the first time that the Cupertino company has done something like that. Indeed, the A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is not exactly the same as that of the previous ones, since the GPU this time has 5 cores, for more efficiency. It will be necessary to see if there are real differences in power on the benchmarks, but this design difference does not seem trivial.

The emphasis is especially on the photo. Both benefit from a composition with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with x3 optical zoom, a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, not to mention the famous LiDAR sensor still present. Again, the sensors are 92% larger than last year to let in more light and improve the quality of details, especially in low light. There are many new features, with Smart HDR 4, macro mode to take a photo at 2 cm from the subject, portrait in night mode or even digital zoom up to x15. In short, it’s a safe bet that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are excellent cameras, even better than their predecessors.

We continue with another good news, since their screens finally take advantage of ProMotion to obtain a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which is adaptive from 10 Hz to save battery. The panel of the iPhone 13 Pro is 6.1 inches with a definition of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels at 460 ppi, as for the iPhone 13 therefore, and that of the 13 Pro Max rises to 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2,778 x 1,284 pixels at 458 ppi. The maximum brightness finally climbs to 1000 nits, 200 nits more than the classic and mini versions.

Apple finally announces 28 hours of video playback for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (or 2h30 more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max) and 22 hours for the iPhone 13 Pro (or 1 hour more than the iPhone 12 Pro) . The Apple brand continues to improve the autonomy of its devices, the same for recharging which is particularly fast: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter or more. Finally, note that the four iPhones are compatible with MagSafe accessories (15 W) and wireless chargers.

The complete comparison of the new iPhone 13

In order to help you see more clearly and guide you in your purchasing decision, we invite you to read our detailed comparison of the different iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.