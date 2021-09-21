Who is Rich Paul, Adele’s new companion?

There is love in the air with Adele. While much speculation has been held about her in recent months, the singer has decided to formalize her relationship with Rich Paul, using a cute photo posted on Instagram. But who is his new companion?

Since the start of the summer, British singer Adele has been repeatedly spotted on the arm of a charming man by the name of Rich Paul. This is the first time since her divorce from Simon Konecki that the British star has appeared publicly with someone, so inevitably, the rumors have been rife. But so far, the couple had decided to keep quiet about their budding relationship. Especially since to believe a close friend of the singer, interviewed by People magazine: “It’s not very serious between them, but they spend good time together. They have friends in common, so it’s nice. She’s having fun and she meets people. “

Video. Adele formalizes her relationship with Rich Paul

Formalization on social networks

Has Adele had enough of hearing other people talk about her private life? Or was she just keen to introduce her new lover to her audience? Still, her relationship is now “Instagram official”, as the Anglos-Saxons say: on the social network, the singer has published several photos of them in a carousel, the last shot of which featured her with Rich Paul. In legend, a simple little heart leaves no room for doubt: the interpreter of Sky Fall is in love, and she intends to let the whole world know.

In recent weeks, they had been spotted together at a basketball game or in a large New York restaurant.





PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 17: Singer Adele looks on next to Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

A wealthy basketball agent

Rich Paul has nothing to do with music or even showbusiness. His domain is sport. The 39-year-old businessman made a name for himself by selling vintage sports jerseys. This is how he was spotted by LeBron James, of which he later became the agent. He worked for the NBA for a long time, and today he runs his own agency, called the Klutch Sport Group. Thanks to his ruby-on-the-nail negotiated contracts, Rich Paul is considered one of the most influential sports agents in the United States and even the world, as he is at the 9th position in the ranking of the most influential sports agents. powerful people on the planet according to Forbes magazine. During his career, he would have brewed more than a billion dollars in terms of contracts.

According to estimates by Forbes magazine, still, his fortune would amount to nearly 40 million euros. The main interested party did not comment on his new relationship.

