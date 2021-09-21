WHO recommends increasing alcohol taxes in Europe to fight cancer

Such a measure would prevent the deaths of 5,000 people each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Doubling alcohol taxes in Europe would prevent some 5,000 people from dying of cancer each year, according to a study presented Monday, September 20 by the World Health Organization (WHO), which calls for a turn of the screw tax.

According to this modeling published in the scientific journal The Lancet, “it is estimated that 10,700 new cancer cases and 4,850 alcohol-related cancer deaths could be prevented each year in the WHO European region by doubling current taxes on alcoholic beverages“, Underlines in a press release the European branch of the WHO. This represents about 6% of new cases and deaths of cancers linked to alcohol consumption, notes the UN health organization.

According to the latter, "raising taxes on alcoholic beverages is one of the best measures"With a view to reducing the number of cancer deaths, with"a high potential impact" and "positive results in all countries". For the WHO, the current levels of alcohol taxation remain "weakIn many European countries, including within the European Union, where their increase is expected to have one of the strongest impacts.





1.4 million cancers “Related” alcohol

Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany are the countries that would save the most lives by taking this tax measure, with respectively 725, 680 and 525 deaths avoided, according to its modeling. According to the WHO, of the 4.8 million new cases of cancer each year in Europe, 1.4 million, as well as 650,000 deaths, are “linked to” Alcohol consumption. Of these, the organization estimates that 180,000 cases and 85,000 deaths are directly caused by alcohol.

The number of lives saved by a doubling of taxes would concern in particular breast cancer (1,000 deaths per year) and colorectal cancers (1,700). Alcohol is linked to seven different types of cancer: mouth, pharynx, esophagus, colorectal, liver, larynx and breast.