why does the columnist of TPMP wear glasses with tinted lenses (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Monday, September 20, Matthieu Delormeau appeared with tinted glasses. Cyril Hanouna wanted to understand the reason, and the chronicler explained himself.
It is a prime time program that Cyril Hanouna announced on Monday, September 20 at the start of his show Do not touch My TV. Indeed, the rapper Booba will come to promote his concert at the Stade de France on September 3, 2022 and he will give his opinion on the news in the company of Jean Messiha, Eryl Prayer or even Antoine Diers, support of Eric Zemmour. But while Cyril Hanouna presented his summary, and his team laughed, he then presented his columnists like every day.
Matthieu Delormeau victim of an eye infection
To start with Matthieu Delormeau. The one who still paid Fabrice Di Vizio at the end of last week appeared with glasses with tinted lenses. The host of Do not touch My TV, who never hesitates to interfere in the intimate life of its chroniclers, wanted to know the reason. The former star of NRJ 12 then explained that he was the victim of “small eye infection, a chalazion“(small palpebral cyst, benign and non-infectious, which develops in the upper or lower eyelid of one or both eyes, editor’s note). While some haters could have imagined that the chronicler had taken the big head and did not wish more than one looks him straight in the eye, this one simply has a slight inflammation in the eye.
Emmanuel Macron’s slapping guest of TPMP
This September 20, it is the presence of Damien Tarel, the slap of Emmanuel Macron who will undoubtedly do a lot of talk at the beginning of the week, in the C8 talk show. The latter had replied to a journalist from BFM a few days ago, who asked him if he regrets his gesture which was not, according to its author, “not thoughtful”. “Not at all. I have no regretsDamien Tarel answered without hesitation. The latter, French flag in hand, even said that he could go to a demonstration against the health pass. To hear it, the man who slapped the President of the Republic would have a real support committee which would have been of great help to him during his detention. He had tried to justify the unjustifiable by recalling that“there are several forms of violence”. “Institutional violence, state violence also exists. The physical violence I deplore, nevertheless it is just a small bellows. I think that Macron recovered extremely well. We are not on a beating like there could have been in the demonstrations of the Yellow Vests “, he had declared on BFMTV.
Do not touch My TV, to be followed in full on the application myCANAL.