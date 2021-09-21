Why might supermarket cart tokens disappear?

It is a small object of our daily life that could well disappear in the years to come. The token to borrow a trolley from the supermarket has been removed by several large retail chains. This is a recurring consumer demand.

”

Where did I put my token

? “; ”

Do i have a euro coin

? “; ”

Come on, for what I need, it will pass in a basket …

If you’ve ever done your grocery shopping in a supermarket, and unless you’re the most organized person in the world, you’ve already experienced that nerve-racking scene of not being sure you have a token to borrow a cart.

Well, good news! It is probably soon the end of token in supermarket shopping carts. This is the subject of an article in Le Parisien / Today in France which recounts this small revolution in the field of racing.

Where does this idea come from?

Like most subjects for a year and a half, the explanation has a link with … Covid-19 and the health crisis. In a few months, uses have indeed been transformed by the application of barrier gestures and, thus, the token has become an issue of little importance.

First of all by its introduction, which requires significant handling of the object and even before having been able to use hydroalcoholic gel, placed rather at the entrance to the store. In addition, small change tends to become increasingly rare with the democratization of contactless.

But the barrier gesture mainly came to meet a recurring demand from customers. This is what the Carrefour brand explained to BFM TV, ”

it was one of the first customer requests

“.





Where are there no more tokens?

The Carrefour group recently communicated on this subject, 200 (out of 230) stores have already removed the use of the token, according to Le Parisien. This is the case, for example, at the Mont-Saint-Aignan hypermarket, in Seine-Maritime, where adhesive tape has been preventing the introduction of the token for several weeks.

At the Carrefour de Mont-Saint-Aignan in Seine-Maritime, you can no longer put tokens in your trolley, the practice is becoming more common in supermarkets in France – Photo DR

Casino, Auchan, Système U are done on a case-by-case basis depending on the store. The Intermarché and Lidl brands, on the other hand, have not taken the same approach.

Note that at the same time, these supermarket chains must also invest in a system of protection against theft, insofar as the carts are no longer secured by this “need” to recover their coin or token.



