Will he miss small cars under the tree at Christmas?

Christmas is three months away, but the kids are getting ready to kick off the holiday season with their must-have list of gifts. The first toy catalogs will indeed arrive in letterboxes within two weeks! And this year, Santa Claus will not have to hang around before going to choose the presents he will place at the foot of the tree.

Stock-outs, a well-known problem for parents who always do it a little late, are likely to occur sooner. The health and economic context will weigh on the number of toys available on the shelves.





Like many areas in recent months, toys are affected by the shortage of raw materials, starting with microchips. So, while parents have to patiently work their way out to receive the new car they have ordered, the youngest might find it difficult to have the radio-controlled car they dream of or the circuit full of electronic effects on which they have. flashed.

In another genre, tensions over the supply of materials can impact the manufacture of certain products, especially those that use a lot of plastic. So be careful for those who aim for an XXL garage or a pedal vehicle.

Another concern: delivery difficulties, with a traffic jam on containers from Asia. What moreover made fly the costs of routing. The risk is that the prices of toys will increase, even if distributors will be careful to limit breakage this year.