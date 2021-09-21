“You are a schoolyard jester” (VIDEO)

A slap made him famous. Damien Tarel, the author of the slap to Emmanuel Macron on June 8 in Tain-l’Hermitage (Drôme), was released from prison this Saturday, September 11 after serving three months at the penitentiary center in Valence. This Monday, September 20, the one who spent three months behind bars was the guest of Cyril Hanouna in “Touche pas à mon poste”. As he had declared during his last interviews since his release, the young man of 28 years currently in professional reconversion always affirms to have “no regrets” as for his gesture. “It’s just a slap“, he replied to the chroniclers stunned by this unconsciousness.





Words that shook the chroniclers of the TPMP band and in particular Raymond Aabou who expressed all his anger towards Damien Tarel who was invited alongside Booba. “It’s not good what he did. Already he does not regret and it is the institutions that you insult. France, we were treated as morons all over the world just because you put your little jester slap because for me you are a little schoolyard jester“, he dropped. A verbal charge to which Booba brought a little humor and lightness by offering the chronicler to come and sit in his place, that is to say alongside Damien Tarel . “Because there, I can feel you, you’re hot”, launched the rapper to the columnist, causing hilarity on the set.

LT