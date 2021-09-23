🚨 Angers – OM incidents: the decisions of the disciplinary committee

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Frédéric Antonetti was sanctioned with two suspension matches, one of which was suspended after his red card received at the end of the match against Paris Saint-Germain. Jacques Abardonado, assistant coach of Jorge Sampaoli at OM, is also penalized in the same proportions for his red against Rennes.

The full press release:

In view of the serious excesses that occurred after the Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille meeting (7th matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), “the LFP Disciplinary Commission decides to put the case under investigation and pronounces the following two measures as a precaution: Closure of the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium until the final measure is pronounced. »The Angers SCO – FC Metz meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3pm is affected by this precautionary measure.

Closure of the visitors’ parking lot at Olympique de Marseille for away matches until the final measure is pronounced. The LOSC Lille – Olympique de Marseille meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report.

EXCLUSIONS:

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Two suspension matches including one suspended match

Dylan BRONN (FC Metz)

Etienne GREEN (AS Saint-Etienne)

A suspension match





Kevin DANSO (RC Lens)

Johan GASTIEN (Clermont Foot 63) – Sanction already served on the 7th day

Moritz JENZ (FC Lorient)

Matheus THULER (Montpellier Hérault SC) – Sanction already served on the 7th day

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Champions Trophy) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at midnight.

Laurent ABERGEL (FC Lorient)

Youcef ATAL (OGC Nice)

Giulian BIANCONE (ESTAC Troyes)

Lilian BRASSIER (Stade Brestois 29)

Andreaw GRAVILLON (Stade de Reims)

Boubacar KOUYATE (FC Metz)

LEAGUE 2 BKT

Three games of suspension

Manuel PEREZ (Grenoble Foot 38)

A suspension match

Thomas BASILA (AS Nancy Lorraine) – Sanction already served on the 9th day

Birama TOURE (AJ Auxerre) – Sanction already served on the 9th day

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at midnight.

Abdoullah BA (Havre AC)

Alioune BA (USL Dunkirk)

Yann BOE KANE (Quevilly Rouen)

Emmanuel LOMOTEY (Amiens SC)

Tristan MUYUMBA NKITA (EA Guingamp)

Cheick-Omar TRAORE (Dijon FCO)