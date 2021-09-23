a smartphone as powerful as it is spicy for the retina

Realme formalizes its Realme GT Neo 2 in China. It notably incorporates a cooling system that is innovative.

Realme unveils the Realme GT Neo 2, confirming information released a few days earlier by Digit India and the OnLeaks leaker.

For a few models, Realme has followed models with very conspicuous backs such as the Realme GT or the Realme GT Master Edition. The least we can say is that the flashy green color of this Realme GT Neo 2 is not going to change the situation.

What to expect from Realme GT Neo 2?

Here are the features of the Realme model:

Dimensions 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.96

Weight: 199.8 grams

Display: 6.62 inch, OLED, 2400 × 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

SoC: Snapdragon 870 5G

RAM and storage: 6.8 and 12 GB + 128 and 256 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Charging power: 65W in USB-C

Three rear sensors 64-megapixel wide-angle (f / 1.8) 8 Megapixel Ultra Wide Angle (119 °, f / 2.3) 2 megapixel macro (f / 2.4)

A 16 megapixel selfie sensor (f / 2.5)

Among the promises of this model, Realme tease a thermal paste cooling system with diamond particles, which will need to be tested more closely to determine if it is functioning properly.

Other colors, which some will consider more sober, have also been unveiled: pale blue and black ombre.





Source: Realme

The Realme GT Neo 2 is currently on presale on the Chinese version of the brand’s website. It trades at 2,999 yuan, or around 396 euros if we omit the additional cost that we often see for the arrival of smartphones in Europe. We do not yet know the availability of this model for France or its price.