After the Aukus, the countries of Asia-Pacific summoned to choose their side

ANALYSIS – The trilateral pact unveiled by Joe Biden worries Beijing but reassures the allies of the Americans, polarizing Asia-Pacific where many countries fear being caught between the two great powers.

Correspondent in Asia

On the lookout, Kim Jong-un’s regime did not miss the opportunity to target the “Double talk” by Joe Biden. North Korea has brazenly pointed out the risk of “Nuclear proliferation” posed by the Aukus trilateral security pact unveiled by the American president, which plans to supply atomic-powered submarines to Australia, to the detriment of conventional French submarines. Pyongyang, whose nuclear program is banned by the UN, denounced the “contradiction” of Biden, who once again called for “Denuclearize” the pariah regime, during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

The North Korean power takes at the right time the elements of language of the Chinese big brother against the Aukus. This pact sealed by Washington with Australia and the United Kingdom is presented by Beijing as the association of a “Small clique” “threatening the peace”, who go “Intensify the arms race” in the region and undermine “the efforts