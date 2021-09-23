After the submarine crisis, India seeks to spare France

Posted on Sep 22, 2021 at 6:56 PMUpdated Sep 23, 2021, 3:16 PM

France and India have shaped it. After a telephone interview on Tuesday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders posted their good relations on Twitter. In his message, the French president chose to address his “dear partner” and “dear friend” Narendra Modi in Hindi, a language that is dear to him, before thanking him in English for reaffirming the importance of their strategic partnership.

“France is a very important partner for us in the Indo-Pacific but also in multilateral bodies. Our two countries have a keen sense of strategic autonomy, ”recalls Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France.

“Rule out any form of hegemony”

Without citing the new security alliance between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (Aukus), Paris and New Delhi recalled that their approach had “the ambition to promote regional stability and the rule of law, while ruling out any form of hegemony ”in the Indo-Pacific, the epicenter of tensions between China and the United States.

For Jawed Ashraf, “France is actively present and will continue to contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. It pushed Europe to develop a strategy for this area where it could bring a lot of economic weight ”. “Any commitment that would make France uncomfortable should be avoided,” comments researcher Harsh Pant, professor at King’s College in London and affiliated with the Observer Research Foundation.

Distancing with Aukus

In its first official statements, New Delhi was cautious vis-à-vis Aukus, which nevertheless brings together its partners. “We are not part of this alliance,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Tuesday on the eve of Narendra Modi’s departure for the United States. The Indian Prime Minister will participate Friday in a summit between the heads of state of the Quad, a diplomatic format which brings together India, the United States, Australia and Japan and which aims to counterbalance the Chinese power.





“The Aukus alliance is rather good news for India because it offers a more substantial counterweight to China in the region. However, India does not want to lose France as a bilateral partner and wants it to continue to be part of a larger coalition emerging in the Indo-Pacific ”, underlines Harsh Pant. Because, as Jawed Ashraf underlines, “the level of military activity in the Pacific can only increase”.

An opportunity

For Indian analysts, this submarine crisis “opens the possibility of a transfer of technology between France and India in the field of nuclear-powered submarines,” said Uday Bhaskar, a former Indian naval officer, now director of the Society for Policy Studies, a think tank based in New Delhi.

The military maritime manufacturer Naval Group has been supporting India since 2005 in the construction of six submarines based on the Scorpen model, a 1,800-ton conventional submarine, entrusted to the Indian military shipyard Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) in Bombay. Step by step, Naval Group has helped the Indian industry to upgrade and the first Kalvari submarine was delivered in 2017. Since then, four have been delivered. India is studying a new tranche. In 2015, New Delhi notably approved a project to build six nuclear-powered attack submarines. “The United States has always refused this transfer of technology to India in the name of nuclear non-proliferation, but now with Australia, they have opened a door to France and India,” said Uday Bhaskar.

Since the sale of the 36 Rafale aircraft in 2016, France and India have also strengthened their strategic partnership, with a multiplication of joint military exercises. The fact remains that India is still caught up in contradictory choices, between equipping itself with the latest military equipment available or manufacturing at home.

And for lack of sufficient budget, the country is struggling to honor its promises of military modernization. Dassault is still hoping for an additional Rafale order, while New Delhi has just confirmed an order for 56 C-295 military transport aircraft from Airbus, which was announced in… 2015!