Algeria closes its airspace to Moroccan civil and military planes

The rupture is largely consumed between Algeria and Morocco. This Wednesday, Algiers took a further step by announcing the closure of its airspace to Moroccan civil and military aircraft.

A closure which takes effect “immediately”, announced the presidency of Algeria, after a meeting of the HCS, chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and devoted to the examination of the situation at the borders with Morocco. The decision to close the airspace was taken “in view of the continuation of provocations and hostile practices on the part of Morocco,” the statement said.

A decision that takes place in a very tense context. After months of escalation, Algeria had already severed its diplomatic relations with Morocco on August 24. The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, then criticized Rabat for “having never ceased to carry out hostile actions against Algeria”.



The thorny issue of Western Sahara

“The Moroccan security services and propaganda are waging a despicable war against Algeria, its people and its leaders,” he accused. Traditionally difficult, relations between Algeria and its Moroccan neighbor have suffered a recent deterioration due, in particular, to the thorny issue of Western Sahara.

The normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, in return for an American recognition of Moroccan “sovereignty” over this territory, further heightened tensions with Algeria, support of the Palestinian cause, which denounced “maneuvers”. foreign countries ”aimed at destabilizing it.