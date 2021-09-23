André Dussollier and Isabelle Adjani: the actor confides in their romantic relationship and their breakup

André Dussollier and Isabelle Adjani were a couple. The actor looks back on their romantic relationship and their breakup.

André Dussollier is in the spotlight in the film Everything went well by François Ozon, in which he plays a man, victim of a stroke, wishing to end his life, helped by his daughter, played by Sophie Marceau. A feature film which therefore honors the actor, who shared the life of a great actress, Isabelle Adjani, in the 1970s. The one who is also on the bill Black Box with Pierre Niney confided in his romantic relationship with the great Italian actress.

André Dussollier and Isabelle Adjani meet at the Comédie-Française: “When we met, I was 27 and she, 19, she was so young …” The actor also talks about the reason they broke up: “And when he got this huge success with The Slap, it became impossible to live with that success and have a real life.”. 5 years ago, the actor had already returned to his relationship with the actress in the columns of VSD : “It was at the very beginning. We shared this adventure of the Comédie-Française. I was very seduced by Isabelle. We stayed two years … very close. It was at the time of Ondine, exactly. . “

“François Ozon did not want it to be tearful”

André Dussollier fans can therefore find their favorite actor in the cinema, he who confided in the end of life: “I would be unable to say in all lucidity: ‘Listen, here I want to end it’. I could not make the same choice as André Bernheim. I am more touched by the battle led by Belmondo, always with the same smile, the same courage “, he confided on the set of C to you. “François Ozon did not want it to be tearful, the subject is quite hard. I noticed that during previews that people break free as soon as there is a comic opening and that’s good, this species balance, it looks like life. I didn’t want to attract only compassion but to make people laugh “

