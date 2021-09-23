ArianeGroup will cut “a maximum of 600 jobs” in 2022

The job cuts will concern France and Germany.

The management of ArianeGroup confirmed Thursday its plan to remove “a maximum of 600 jobs“Distributed between France and Germany in order to improve the competitiveness of the company, faced in particular with the additional costs generated by the delay of the Ariane 6 rocket.”We have indeed announced a plan to adapt the workforce of a maximum of 600 people, which concerns France and Germany.“, Told AFP the director of human resources of the company, Florence Gallois, specifying that no site closure was planned.

The 600 departures will concern France and Germany. “All workstations are affected, except workshop staff», Said a union source. Departures will be spread throughout 2022 as part of voluntary departures.

Unveiled by the weekly Challenges, this plan aims to restore competitiveness and reduce the costs of the manufacturer of rockets Ariane in the face of fierce competition from the American SpaceX and its reusable launchers. “Knowing that in France, there are 350 natural departures each year, if we add the flow of hires that the company will maintain, we will have to leave 150 to 200 people», Estimated Philippe Gery, central union delegate CFE-CGC.

A joint venture between Safran and Airbus, ArianeGroup is developing the Ariane 6 heavy launcher, the inaugural launch of which has been postponed to the second quarter of 2022 due to technical difficulties aggravated by the consequences of the health crisis. Ariane 6’s launch prospects relate to a need for seven shots per year, 30% less than when the 2014 project was launched, forcing the company to reduce its costs.





Transfer of production to Germany

A Franco-German agreement concluded in July provides for the European Space Agency (ESA), of which the two countries are the main contributors, to provide additional funding of 140 million euros per year to ensure the economic viability of Ariane 6. The Franco-German agreement includes the transfer of production of Vinci, the reignitable engine for the upper stage of the launcher, from Vernon (Eure) to the Ottobrunn site in Germany.

This transfer represents “40,000 hours of annual work“, Suggests Philippe Gery, or about 40 jobs in Vernon, according to management. “The worm was in the fruit, but it’s a hard blow“, Recognized the union official, for whom”this will weaken the French mastery of projection technology“. Especially since this transfer could call for others, he said fear. Like that of the Prometheus engine, spearheading the European strategy to stay in the space race in the face of international competition.

The transfer of Vinci “could sign the end of the Vernon plant in the longer term», Fears Philippe Gery. The latter employed 952 permanent contracts at the end of December 2020. “Nothing leads us to believe that the plan of 2,500 fewer staff by 2025 is no longer relevant», Reacted Benoit Dalgalarrondo, CGT union delegate, even if the management refuses to project beyond 2022.«For us, this plan is not justified“, he added. ArianeGroup employs 7,600 people and achieved a turnover of 2.5 billion in 2020.