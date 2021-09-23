Babies’ poop contains too much plastic

Babies ‘feces contain 10 times more microplastics than adults’ feces, according to an alarming new study.

Found everywhere, sometimes in large quantities, microplastics are found in the oceans as well as in the stomachs of turtles. Now they also accumulate in babies’ stools. According to an alarming new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, infant poops would contain up to 10 times more microplastics – mainly polyester – than those of adults. By sifting through the feces of several children aged 0 to 1, scientists have established that each stool contained on average 36,000 nanograms of polyethylene terephthalate. A finding that would apply even to the youngest, reports the study.

Used in the manufacture of plastic bottles, certain clothing and everyday items, polyethylene terephthalate is believed to be ingested in large quantities by newborns early in their life. Blame it on plastic bottles – which release several million particles per day when heated – but also on toys and tissues full of microplastics, which babies systematically put in their mouths. The ambient air is not spared either, since still according to the study, a classic fireplace would house 10,000 plastic microfibers per square meter, wisely waiting to be inhaled.





Often invisible to the naked eye, microplastics represent a environmental and health threat more and more worrying, say scientists today. Resulting from the gradual degradation of plastics, these particles give up their toxins in the body, which will never really be evacuated. A danger whose long-term consequences are still unknown, warns Kurunthachalam Kannan, one of the co-authors of the study. Especially since for the purposes of the experiment, the researchers excluded from their conclusions the microplastics already present in the layers such as polypropylene.

If the study lacks large-scale observation – only 19 stools of adults and children were studied during this experiment, the presence of microplastics in high doses in the body poses real health questions. The full survey is available here in English.