Carles Puigdemont, the former independence president of Catalonia, was arrested in Sardinia, his lawyer announces

Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president and MEP, has been arrested by Italian authorities in Sardinia, his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, announced on Twitter and confirmed by a judicial source in the newspaper El Pais. The politician had been wanted by the Spanish justice for four years, for having organized an illegal referendum on the independence of Catalonia. Carles Puigdemont fled to Belgium in 2017, before being elected MEP in 2019. His immunity was lifted in March by the European Parliament.





His arrest comes a week after the resumption of negotiations between the Spanish government and the Catalan separatists on the future of the region. The dialogue had broken off for almost a year and a half. The attempted secession, in October 2017, of this region in the northeast of the country, populated by 7.8 million inhabitants, was one of the worst crises experienced by Spain since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975.