Castlevania Advance Collection: list of compilation games, bonus and first visual, the leak is getting stronger

The arrival of Castlevania Advance Collection has been part of the hallways of the video game industry for a few months now, while several classification organizations have listed the compilation around the world. the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee also added the title to its database a few days ago, for release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

And now, he has just updated the product sheet with a first visual adorned with a logo, and especially some information, before deleting it. As the name suggested Castlevania Advance Collection, the project will bring together the three games of the GameBoy Advance era, namely Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. But, surprise, a fourth title will be added to the list, namely the Castlevania: Dracula X from SNES, remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. The compilation will also offer a mechanic of Rewing, other “practical features” and a virtual art gallery to find illustrations of all kinds.

With so much detail, it’s hard not to believe the existence of this Castlevania Advance Collection. Will it be revealed to Tokyo Game Show 2021 ? Since the Nintendo Direct from this evening ? Or later ? Case to follow! For the fans, Castlevania: The Art of the Animated Series is available from € 35.18 on Amazon.com.



