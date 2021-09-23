Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy

Exiled in Belgium since the 2017 secession attempt in order to escape prosecution by Spanish justice, Carles Puigdemont had not benefited from the pardon granted to the nine separatists imprisoned in Spain.

The pro-independence MEP and ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, in exile in Belgium since 2017 after the attempted secession of Catalonia the same year, was arrested Thursday, September 23 in Italy, his lawyer announced. “President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was going as an MEP”, his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said on Twitter, explaining that his arrest had taken place on the basis of a European arrest warrant dated October 14, 2019.

The Catalan leader was arrested in Alghero, his chief of staff, Josep Lluis Alay, confirmed on Twitter. “On his arrival at Alghero airport, he was arrested by the Italian border police. tomorrow (Friday), the president will be presented to the judges of the Court of Appeal of Sassari, which is competent to decide on his release or extradition ”, said Mr. Alay.

The European Parliament lifted the parliamentary immunity of Carles Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs on March 9, a measure that was confirmed on July 30 by the General Court of the European Union. Exiled in Belgium since the 2017 secession attempt in order to escape prosecution by Spanish justice, Carles Puigdemont did not benefit from the pardon granted at the end of June to the nine separatists imprisoned in Spain and the Spanish government of socialist Pedro Sánchez still wishes that he be tried in Spain.

Carles Puigdemont is being sued for “sedition” and is accused of “Embezzlement of public funds”.

