China Evergrande: China is preparing for possible bankruptcy of Evergrande, according to the Wall Street Journal

HONG KONG / SINGAPORE / BANGALORE (Reuters) – China has called on local authorities to prepare for the possible bankruptcy of Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Group, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

This approach was presented by the authorities as aiming “to be prepared for a possible storm”, specifies the article;

Evergrande, heavily in debt, is due on Thursday to pay interest in the amount of $ 83.5 million on a bond loan denominated in dollars. He is also expected to honor interest on another $ 47.5 million bond next week.

Both bonds will be in default if Evergrande does not pay interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.





According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese local authorities have been instructed to prepare to take over projects and set up teams responsible for enforcing the law in the event of public protests, the newspaper added.

For its part, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Chinese authorities had asked Evergrande to avoid a short-term default on its dollar bonds, calling on it to actively communicate with its creditors.

A spokesperson for Evergrande declined to comment on these two pieces of information.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the title Evergrande rebounded 17.62% after having announced the day before, while the market was closed, to have reached an agreement for the payment of the coupons due Thursday.

(Report by Sohini Podder, Clare Jim, Anshuman Daga and Tom Westbrook; Blandine Hnault for the French version, said by Marc Angrand)