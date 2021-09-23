Covid-19: an infant was vaccinated “by mistake”, but he is doing well

“One month old baby was mistakenly vaccinated against Covid-19 in July instead of receiving a hepatitis vaccine,” Aegean University pediatric infectious disease specialist Zafer Kurugol, who continues to follow the child, told AFP.

According to Dr Kurugol, the health worker who administered the vaccine in the Izmir region (west) immediately realized the error and alerted the authorities.

Transferred to the Aegean University Hospital, the baby underwent several examinations, including his heart rate.

Placed under medical supervision, the doctors found no negative effects after a week.

“He left the hospital as he arrived, in perfect health. (…) He did not even have the side effects that we sometimes see in adults, such as fever. He continued to be breastfed without any worries “, assured Dr Kurugol.

Now 4 months old, the baby continues to be regularly examined by the doctor and is still in good health.

Analyzes have shown that he has developed antibodies against Covid-19, added the infectious disease specialist who did not wish to reveal the name of the vaccine administered.

Two types of vaccines, that of BioNTech-Pfizer and CoronaVac are currently in use in Turkey.





Contacted by AFP, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that trials are underway but that “More evidence on the short and long term effects of SARS CoV-2 infection in children, as well as the safety profile of vaccines in (them), is needed to fully understand the benefits and the risks of vaccination “ on young subjects.

She will update her recommendations “when the evidence or the epidemiological situation” will justify it, she specifies.

The Pfizer laboratory said this week that ongoing clinical trials in children also included babies from 6 months.

For now, the only data made public by Pfizer concerned the administration of an anti-Covid vaccine to children 5-12 years old.

Mr. Kurugol first said on television that “many” babies had been mistakenly vaccinated against Covid-19 in health centers and that a study on these cases would soon be published. ”

Before retracting and ensuring that only one case was known: “I wanted to emphasize that the vaccine was safe even for an infant“, justified the infectiologist.

“This is an unacceptable statement”, lamented the Federation of family doctors to the newspaper Cumhuriyet, demanding an apology.