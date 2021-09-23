Covid-19. Why llamas are a hope in the fight against the virus

Based on this observation, the scientists administered a attenuated version of Covid-19 to Fifi, the lama of the laboratory of the Rosalind Franklin Institute. The animal did not get sick, but the injection still stimulated the production of nanobodies in the llama.

Llamas, like many camels, indeed produce single domain antibodies, also called nanobodies. These are fragments of antibodies (smaller than the latter) capable, like them, of targeting a specific antigen or protein so as to provoke an immune response and destroy a virus or bacteria.

Will Llamas Save the World? They could in any case help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature , the antibodies produced by these animals would be particularly effective in combating the virus. Researchers from the Rosalind Franklin Institute (United Kingdom) at the origin of the study thus see in it a hope for developing a treatment against Covid-19.

The researchers then recovered a sample of Fifi’s blood containing these small antibodies. They then combined several of these nanobodies to form a new, more powerful one, which they administered in the form of a nasal spray to rodents suffering from Covid-19.

As the study published in Nature, they found that mice that received nanobodies were less affected by symptoms of the virus. They had lost less weight and had fewer virus particles in their airways than mice deprived of llamas nanobodies. The mice that received the nanobodies also recovered from the disease faster than their counterparts, in about six days.

Efficacy validated by other studies

Why do these nanobodies seem so effective against Sars-CoV 2? Because of their ability to cling particularly strongly and easily to the Covid, explains the study.

This is also the conclusion drawn at the end of August by a team of Belgian scientists from the Ghent medical biotechnology center who also looked into the ability of llama antibodies to cope with the virus. According to their results, the nanobodies taken from a llama named Winter were very effective in fighting Covid-19 infection, in particular against the delta variant. “Their small size allows them to reach targets and parts of the virus that are complicated to reach with human antibodies”, explained Xavier Saelens, one of the leaders of the Belgian study.





In Germany, researchers at the Max-Planck Institute have also carried out tests in the hope of developing a treatment based on camelid antibodies. According to their results published in The EMBO Journal at the end of July, three nanobodies taken from Britta, Xenia and Noras, three alpacas, were shown to be very effective in the fight against the virus. “This creates a virtually irreversible bond. The trio does not allow the release of protein S and neutralizes the virus up to 30,000 times more than with a nano-antibody alone,” explained Thomas Güttler, one of the researchers, on the Max-Planck Institute website.

Hope for an inexpensive nasal spray

“Nanobodies have a series of advantages over human antibodies,” said Professor Ray Owens, head of protein production at the British Rosalind Franklin institute and lead author of the recent report to the Belgian news agency Belga. study published in Nature :

They are cheaper to produce and can be administered directly into the respiratory tract, via a nebulizer or nasal spray, which facilitates their use by patients but also allows treatment directly at the site of infection. Ray owens

In addition to the ease and low cost of producing a potential nasal spray based on lamas nanobodies, this treatment could complement vaccines already in circulation. “Not everyone gets vaccinated at the same speed, and there is always the risk of developing variants resistant to vaccine immunity,” said James Naismith, one of the lead authors of the study..

Towards tests on humans?

This experimental treatment has so far only been tested on animals, and never on humans. However, Public Health England ensures that these llama antibodies are among the “most effective neutralizing agents against Covid-19” that have ever been tested.

But before we can develop a real drug using llamas, “we need more data on the efficacy and safety of tests on humans,” Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of London, told the BBC. Manchester. “The Covid-19 will still be with us for a long time, so more and more treatment will be needed.”