Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Hideo Kojima’s Game Goes To PS5 Without Stumbling, Dazzling

Almost two years after its initial release on PS4, Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s UFO game, returns to PlayStation 5 in a Director’s Cut with solid technical foundations, but which highlight one of the shortcomings of the Sony console.

The model seems to have taken hold at Sony. A few weeks after the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cutis another iconic PS4 title that arrives in a PlayStation 5 version decked out with this somewhat pompous suffix. Death Stranding on PS5 seems to deserve all the less its name director’s cut than, according to Hideo Kojima himself, the original version released in November 2019 was already a perfectly faithful execution, without any compromise, of the original vision of its creators. But let’s leave these futile nomenclature issues aside to focus on the essentials.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

The unclassifiable game from Kojima Productions, which one could undoubtedly best describe as a “walking simulator”, comes back to us on PS5 in a version enriched with a few additions, not taking the form of additional content here. strictly speaking, but mainly novelties of gameplay, rebalances, as well as some new missions and mini-games which promise to bring more or less subtle variations in the way in which we can approach the game. So many elements on which we will not dwell in this article – for that , allow us to leave you in the excellent care of Florian “Le Père Fidalbion” Velter, at our dear neighbors of Gamekult. But what about the technical update of the game? More pixels, more frames per second, and that’s it Those who would have hoped for a technical development worthy of a “remaster”, let us immediately temper expectations. From the point of view of graphic “parameters”, Death Stranding on PS5 is no different in any major way from its PS4 and PS4 Pro editions. This is hardly surprising since the PC version of the game, even at its highest settings, does not really go beyond consoles. old-gen from Sony. The qualities of textures and 3D models, display distance and lighting therefore do not undergo any significant change on PS5. A small disappointment, of course, which must however be put into perspective by the fact that the game remains remarkably pleasant to the eye. Its management of levels of detail in particular is admirable in every way: perfectly judicious artistic and technical choices allow the transitional stunts to go almost completely unnoticed, whatever the distance at which the horizon line is established. The depth of the image is still very impressive today.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

Still, evolution new-gen of the title focuses on the most basic parameters of display definition and frame rate. The game offers two display modes, again on the same model as that established by Ghost of Tsushima on PS5: a “performance” mode (by default) corresponding to a 3D rendering at 3200 x 1800 px and a “quality” mode at 2160p. In both cases, rendering is now done in native definition and no longer in temporal reconstruction via checkerboarding like on PS4 Pro. A subtlety which is enough to very appreciably improve the quality of image produced: it turns out that theantialiasing The Decima engine’s timing is much better suited to this “raw” rendering, in particular with much more exhaustive coverage. See in the example below how power lines are almost perfectly rebuilt on PS5, while they remained totally aliased on PS4 Pro.

“Performance” mode on PS5. © Sony Interactive Entertainment







PS5 in performance mode (1800p raw)



PS4 Pro (2160p checkerboard) enlarge

VRR compatibility, where are you? On the performance side, the two modes aim for the same target of 60 fps… and the quality mode approaches it with much more success than one would have thought. The vast majority of sequences gameplay perfectly hold their framerate. There are, however, a few minor drops to be noted in some very specific areas of the open world, or very typically when the screen suddenly finds itself filled with special effects – typically, during fights or during ‘Cliff’s nightmares’ sequences (if you don’t have not already played the game, do not look for the content of these last sequences otherwise you will spoil one of its biggest surprises). But it is above all the cinematic sequences that suffer most regularly from these falls. These are very light and very rarely fall below 50 fps. However, this is still sufficient to create a little jerky side that we can find disturbing.

In “quality” mode, it is on close-ups of this type that the game will most regularly experience drops between 50 and 55 fps. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Switching to “performance” mode makes it possible to totally eradicate these moments of very small weakness. The 60 fps are then almost perfectly maintained in all circumstances, this “almost” being made obligatory only by a few insignificant duplications of images (which can generally be counted on the fingers of one hand) on very rare occasions. . All this is also accompanied by a very minimal loss of image quality:antialiasing temporal used adapts very well to a grid of pixels not perfectly aligned with that of the final image definition; the loss of sharpness and detail of the image compared to the “quality” mode is certainly present, but remains very modest.

“Quality” mode (2160p). Click on the image, then on the Download icon at the top right of the window to view the full size capture.