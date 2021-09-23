Decreased since being vaccinated, Jérémy Chardy suspends his season

For several weeks, the Frenchman (34) wondered about the origin of these almost paralyzing pains. ” Now I went to see two doctors, I did some tests, so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself. I even prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that in the future I won’t have a problem, rather than trying to get back on court as quickly as possible and end up with more health problems. . In my head, it’s difficult because I don’t know how long it’s going to last. For the moment, my season is stopped and I do not know when I will resume », he stressed again, still in shock twenty-four hours after receiving the results of his analyzes.



