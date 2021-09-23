Decreased since being vaccinated, Jérémy Chardy suspends his season

Jérémy Chardy (73rd in the world) was forced to suspend his season, without knowing for how long, due to a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine against the Covid. ” Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympic Games and the US Open, editor’s note), I have a problem, I am having trouble. So, I can’t train, I can’t play ”, he told AFP, explaining that he feels violent pain all over the body as soon as he makes a physical effort.
“I prefer to take more time to take care of myself and be sure that, in the future, I will not have a problem”
For several weeks, the Frenchman (34) wondered about the origin of these almost paralyzing pains. ” Now I went to see two doctors, I did some tests, so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself. I even prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that in the future I won’t have a problem, rather than trying to get back on court as quickly as possible and end up with more health problems. . In my head, it’s difficult because I don’t know how long it’s going to last. For the moment, my season is stopped and I do not know when I will resume », he stressed again, still in shock twenty-four hours after receiving the results of his analyzes.
“It is the first time that the idea crosses my mind that next season may be my last”
“It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the Games, where I also felt very good. And now my season is at a standstill and I don’t know when I will resume. It’s frustrating, especially since I don’t have ten years to play […] Suddenly, now I regret having had the vaccine, but I could not know ”, he said again.
“I’m 35 in February, so right now I might be a little bit negative, but it’s the first time that I have thought that next season might be my last. . I think about it … It’s difficult because I was having fun and I wanted to play longer », he admitted.
“The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who have had similar things, but the durations have been really different ”, he noted, based on what the doctors consulted told him.