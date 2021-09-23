Diablo II Resurrected: The Necromancer, Our Guide

Let’s continue to tour the different classes that are available to you on this Resurrected edition of Diablo II, with a special focus on the necromancer. We’ll see everything you need to know if you want the player.

Necromancer statistics

The necromancer is a class still quite popular in the game for its dead creature reanimation mechanic around him. If you want to play this style of play, you had better look at the basic characteristics of this class first.

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 25

Vitality: 15

Energy: 24

Damage: 2-4

Attack rating: 72

Defense: 6

Endurance: 79

Health: 45

Mana: 25

The skills to focus on

The necromancer is one of those classes that have a build occupying the top of the basket. It is this build called Summoner and which is based on bringing watches to life which we will describe to you in detail below.





Raise skeleton (level 1): Allows to raise a skeleton from a body

Skeleton mastery (level 1): Increases the health and damage of resuscitated skeletons and creatures

Amplify damage (level 1): Curses a group of enemies increasing the non-magical damage taken

Corpse explosion (level 6): Explode the body of an enemy

Dim vision (level 6): Curses a group of enemies that reduce their vision

Raise Skeletal mage (level 12): Allows a mage skeleton to rise from a body

Golem mastery (level 12): Increases the speed and health of your golems

Fire golem (level 30): Create a golem that transforms fire damage received into life

Lower resist (level 30): Reduces the resistances of hostile monsters and gives them weakness to magic attacks

The equipment to aim

Regarding the necromancer’s equipment, we will try to have some resistances, but we will pay attention to the mana which will allow us to raise skeletons and golem to protect us and attack.

Staff: Arm of king Leoric

shield: Darkforce spawn

Helmet: Harlequin crest

Breastplate: Trang-oul’s scales

Belt: Arachnid mesh

Boots: Marrowalk

Gloves: Magefist

Ring: Stone of Jordan

Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope

