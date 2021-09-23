News tip Diablo II Resurrected: The Necromancer, Our Guide
Let’s continue to tour the different classes that are available to you on this Resurrected edition of Diablo II, with a special focus on the necromancer. We’ll see everything you need to know if you want the player.
Necromancer statistics
The necromancer is a class still quite popular in the game for its dead creature reanimation mechanic around him. If you want to play this style of play, you had better look at the basic characteristics of this class first.
- Strength: 15
- Dexterity: 25
- Vitality: 15
- Energy: 24
- Damage: 2-4
- Attack rating: 72
- Defense: 6
- Endurance: 79
- Health: 45
- Mana: 25
The skills to focus on
The necromancer is one of those classes that have a build occupying the top of the basket. It is this build called Summoner and which is based on bringing watches to life which we will describe to you in detail below.
- Raise skeleton (level 1): Allows to raise a skeleton from a body
- Skeleton mastery (level 1): Increases the health and damage of resuscitated skeletons and creatures
- Amplify damage (level 1): Curses a group of enemies increasing the non-magical damage taken
- Corpse explosion (level 6): Explode the body of an enemy
- Dim vision (level 6): Curses a group of enemies that reduce their vision
- Raise Skeletal mage (level 12): Allows a mage skeleton to rise from a body
- Golem mastery (level 12): Increases the speed and health of your golems
- Fire golem (level 30): Create a golem that transforms fire damage received into life
- Lower resist (level 30): Reduces the resistances of hostile monsters and gives them weakness to magic attacks
The equipment to aim
Regarding the necromancer’s equipment, we will try to have some resistances, but we will pay attention to the mana which will allow us to raise skeletons and golem to protect us and attack.
- Staff: Arm of king Leoric
- shield: Darkforce spawn
- Helmet: Harlequin crest
- Breastplate: Trang-oul’s scales
- Belt: Arachnid mesh
- Boots: Marrowalk
- Gloves: Magefist
- Ring: Stone of Jordan
- Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope
