discover the draw for the 4th round in Normandy

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners
The draw was made in the presence of Pierre Leresteux, President of the Normandy Football League, and Jean Liberge, President of the Regional Competitions Commission. Check out the matches that will take place on October 2 and 3:
Group A:
Flers (R1) – Saint-Lô (N3)
Valognes (R3) – AG Caen (N3)
Ifs (R2) – Saint-Pair (R2)
Saint-Sauveur (D2) – Argentan (R1)
Bretteville-sur-Odon (R2) – Granville (N2)
La Maladrerie (R1) – Mézidon (R2)
Bessin North (R3) – Alençon (N3)
Douvres-la-Délivrande (R2) – Cherbourg (N3)
Falaise (R2) – Équeurdreville (R2)
Troarn (R3) – Jeunesse Fertoise (R2)
Sarceaux (D1) – Lambs (R2)
Plain (D1) – Tourlaville (R1)
Siena (D3) – ASPTT Caen (R1)
Carpiquet (R3) – Thury-Harcourt (R3)
La Selle-la-Forge (R3) – Vire (N3)
Group B:
Saint-Désir (D2) – Caux (R3)
Canton of Argueil (R3) – Val-de-Reuil (R2)
Dives-Cabourg (N3) – Gisors (R1)
Vernon (R2) – Bois-Guillaume (R1)
Quincampoix (R3) – Olympique Pavillais (R1)
Saint-Julien (R3) – Grand-Quevilly (R1)
Saint-Aubin Saint-Vigor (D2) – Pont-Audemer (R3)
Saint-Nicolas Aliermont (R3) – Saint-Sébastien (R2)
Bolbec (R2) – Trouville-Deauville (R1)
Offranville (R3) – Romilly (N3)
Normanville (R3) – Neufchatel (R3)
Tourville (R2) or Gournay (R3) – Évreux (N3)
Barentin (D1) – Oissel (N3)
Caucriauville (R3) – Caudebec (R2)
Cléon (R2) – FC Rouen (N2)
Eu (D1) – Luneray (R2)
to summarize
Let’s go for the 4th round of the Coupe de France! After a third round rich in emotions last weekend, the draw for the 4th round of the Coupe de France for the clubs of Normandy is being held this Thursday, September 23.