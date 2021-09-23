discover the draw for the 4th round in Normandy

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

The draw was made in the presence of Pierre Leresteux, President of the Normandy Football League, and Jean Liberge, President of the Regional Competitions Commission. Check out the matches that will take place on October 2 and 3:

Group A:

Flers (R1) – Saint-Lô (N3)

Valognes (R3) – AG Caen (N3)

Ifs (R2) – Saint-Pair (R2)

Saint-Sauveur (D2) – Argentan (R1)

Bretteville-sur-Odon (R2) – Granville (N2)

La Maladrerie (R1) – Mézidon (R2)

Bessin North (R3) – Alençon (N3)

Douvres-la-Délivrande (R2) – Cherbourg (N3)

Falaise (R2) – Équeurdreville (R2)

Troarn (R3) – Jeunesse Fertoise (R2)

Sarceaux (D1) – Lambs (R2)

Plain (D1) – Tourlaville (R1)

Siena (D3) – ASPTT Caen (R1)

Carpiquet (R3) – Thury-Harcourt (R3)

La Selle-la-Forge (R3) – Vire (N3)

Group B:

Saint-Désir (D2) – Caux (R3)

Canton of Argueil (R3) – Val-de-Reuil (R2)

Dives-Cabourg (N3) – Gisors (R1)

Vernon (R2) – Bois-Guillaume (R1)

Quincampoix (R3) – Olympique Pavillais (R1)

Saint-Julien (R3) – Grand-Quevilly (R1)

Saint-Aubin Saint-Vigor (D2) – Pont-Audemer (R3)

Saint-Nicolas Aliermont (R3) – Saint-Sébastien (R2)

Bolbec (R2) – Trouville-Deauville (R1)

Offranville (R3) – Romilly (N3)

Normanville (R3) – Neufchatel (R3)

Tourville (R2) or Gournay (R3) – Évreux (N3)

Barentin (D1) – Oissel (N3)

Caucriauville (R3) – Caudebec (R2)

Cléon (R2) – FC Rouen (N2)

Eu (D1) – Luneray (R2)



