More

    discover the draw for the 4th round in Normandy

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

    The draw was made in the presence of Pierre Leresteux, President of the Normandy Football League, and Jean Liberge, President of the Regional Competitions Commission. Check out the matches that will take place on October 2 and 3:

    Group A:
    Flers (R1) – Saint-Lô (N3)
    Valognes (R3) – AG Caen (N3)
    Ifs (R2) – Saint-Pair (R2)
    Saint-Sauveur (D2) – Argentan (R1)
    Bretteville-sur-Odon (R2) – Granville (N2)
    La Maladrerie (R1) – Mézidon (R2)
    Bessin North (R3) – Alençon (N3)
    Douvres-la-Délivrande (R2) – Cherbourg (N3)
    Falaise (R2) – Équeurdreville (R2)
    Troarn (R3) – Jeunesse Fertoise (R2)
    Sarceaux (D1) – Lambs (R2)
    Plain (D1) – Tourlaville (R1)
    Siena (D3) – ASPTT Caen (R1)
    Carpiquet (R3) – Thury-Harcourt (R3)
    La Selle-la-Forge (R3) – Vire (N3)

    Group B:
    Saint-Désir (D2) – Caux (R3)
    Canton of Argueil (R3) – Val-de-Reuil (R2)
    Dives-Cabourg (N3) – Gisors (R1)
    Vernon (R2) – Bois-Guillaume (R1)
    Quincampoix (R3) – Olympique Pavillais (R1)
    Saint-Julien (R3) – Grand-Quevilly (R1)
    Saint-Aubin Saint-Vigor (D2) – Pont-Audemer (R3)
    Saint-Nicolas Aliermont (R3) – Saint-Sébastien (R2)
    Bolbec (R2) – Trouville-Deauville (R1)
    Offranville (R3) – Romilly (N3)
    Normanville (R3) – Neufchatel (R3)
    Tourville (R2) or Gournay (R3) – Évreux (N3)
    Barentin (D1) – Oissel (N3)
    Caucriauville (R3) – Caudebec (R2)
    Cléon (R2) – FC Rouen (N2)
    Eu (D1) – Luneray (R2)


    to summarize

    Let’s go for the 4th round of the Coupe de France! After a third round rich in emotions last weekend, the draw for the 4th round of the Coupe de France for the clubs of Normandy is being held this Thursday, September 23.

    Anthony rabemanisa


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlegas stations forced to close because of delivery problems
    Next articleSmartphones: Apple still opposes the universal charger requested by the EU

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC