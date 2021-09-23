Eddy Mitchell doesn’t mince words

Eddy Mitchell shoots red balls. Author of a title in tribute to Johnny Hallyday, A little bit of love, the 79-year-old singer confided in his very long friendship with the rocker, who died in 2017. With the Parisian, “Schmoll” is is taken from the entourage of Taulier, whom he accuses of betrayals. “We are betrayed only by his family, than by those close to us. He knew it better than me. He sometimes surrounded himself with margoulins, not terrible people, it is a little normal that he is betrayed”, a- he said in this interview published this Thursday, September 23.

Alcohol, drugs, speeding… Johnny Hallyday burned his life at both ends, before dying of lung cancer at the age of 74. Eddy Mitchell had tried to reason with him. “I was not the only one to warn him, to tell him to behave better, to drink less, to go to bed earlier. He was getting really high,” said the interpreter of The Last Session, sponsor of Laura Smet. Is it out of solidarity with the daughter of Johnny Hallyday, absent just like his half-brother David Hallyday, that Eddy Mitchell did not go to the concert in tribute to the rocker in Bercy? In any case, the main interested party did not regret his absence at this event organized by Laeticia Hallyday, the widow of Taulier. “I watched TV and skipped. I did not participate because I had nothing to do with it,” he replied categorically to our colleagues from the Parisian.





The day of September 14 was marked by a tribute to Johnny (…)

