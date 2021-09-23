Elon Musk struggles to lose ownership, as he promised

Will Elon Musk backpedal? Annoyed at being labeled a billionaire owner, the founder of Tesla and Space X announced in May 2020 that he would sell all of his real estate. Three months ago, he only had one villa of nearly 1,500 m² left (see our slideshow in main illustration) in San Francisco, California, for sale. Property he was ready to trade for a 35 m² mobile home.

»READ ALSO – Did Elon Musk really trade his millionaire mansion for this prefab?

The American billionaire has indeed got his hands on this prefabricated from Texas, but rather than rent it out to leave his owner’s clothes, he … acquired it for 50,000 dollars (42,000 euros). However, Elon Musk does not occupy this modest dwelling since he rents it to … Space X (see the tweet below). However, he is its owner and is more than ever a billionaire, having abandoned at least six properties in Los Angeles. The fortune of the founder of Tesla is currently estimated at nearly 192 billion dollars according to Forbes.

My primary home is literally a ~ $ 50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

»READ ALSO – These wooden houses are manufactured in 8 hours and delivered in less than 6 months

Elon Musk would have been even more billionaire if he had sold his villa in San Francisco. “I decided to sell my last house, Elon Musk tweeted three months ago. She just has to go to a big family who will live there(See the tweet below). Listed last June for more than $ 37 million, this residence has just been withdrawn from the market, according to the New York Post. This sprawling 1961 mansion is set on 19 acres in Hillsborough and features an 11-car garage, a ballroom, 10 bathrooms for just six bedrooms, and access to hiking trails .





»READ ALSO – Kanye West offers himself a beach bunker for nearly 50 million euros

Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events. Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

When the house, described as “specialBy Elon Musk, was initially put on the market, the second largest fortune in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, had revealed that he would not go through a real estate agent and potential buyers had to enter directly in contact with him. It is therefore difficult to know if Elon Musk, used to extravagant statements, finally clung to this property in the bay of California that he was renting for events or if he simply did not find a taker for this “over 100 year old mansion with breathtaking views of the bay, swimming pool, hiking trails, canyons and reservoir“.

SEE ALSO – After the launch to the ISS, Elon Musk aims “to build a city on Mars” (23/04/2021)