F1 – “I think he was doing very well”, “I’m barely sleeping …”: Hamilton-Verstappen, the war continues

They will meet again. “At last !“, will probably say the most impatient. This Sunday, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will face each other again, in Sochi, for their first Grand Prix since the incredible pile-up of the turn n ° 2 Monza, where the Dutch driver was literally found in the Briton’s car. Regretted, annoyed, he hadn’t even taken the time to check his rival’s state of health after getting out of his car, which earned him a lot of criticism. He justified himself on Tuesday.

He also flew on Monday or Tuesday to go to a gala in the United States.

“There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, for sure, he blurted out at a press conference, in remarks reported by Motorsport. I got out of the car and looked to my left. And obviously he was still trying to back up, he was moving the steering wheel and trying to get out from under my car. So I think he was doing great. He also took a plane on Monday or Tuesday to go to a gala in the United States, I think you only do that if you are well. So I think everything was under control there already.“





2021 season Sainz raises his voice: “Me, the new Barrichello? No!” Yesterday At 4:09 PM

“At turn 2, Verstappen would have pushed Hamilton out, that’s his way of doing it”

Penalized by three places on the grid on Sunday, Verstappen said to himself “surprised“.”I was a little surprised to learn that I had a three-place grid penalty, but in the end that was what they decided. I don’t have to agree with this“, said the Red Bull driver, who intends to do everything to catch up.”It’s not ideal, that’s for sure, but nothing is lost, that’s how I see it, “said Verstappen.” In the championship, there are a lot of races left and the gap is small. “

Hamilton had launched hostilities

The Briton had started hostilities at a press conference Thursday, in reference to their clash in the previous round. “I know what it’s like to fight for your first world title. For me, this is the tenth time (in fifteen seasons, editor’s note). I know the pressure and the experiences that come with it so I can relate“, slipped the seven-time world champion, always very late in the exercise.

And the Mercedes driver to continue: “the important thing is to keep running hard but cleanly. I have no doubt that we will both be professionals and learn from the pastVerstappen’s response came a little later, sarcastically: “I’m terribly nervous, barely sleeping. It’s so horrible to fight for the title. I hate that. “

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix Credit: Getty Images

“These comments show that he doesn’t know me, which is to be expected, I don’t really know him either. The important thing is to focus on myself and have fun at the forefront, which I hope to do for a long time to come.“, evacuated the Red Bull driver, who has played in F1 for seven years. In addition, Mercedes has been undefeated in Sochi since 2014: Hamilton has won four times, leaving the other three victories to his teammates Nico Rosberg (2016) then Valtteri Bottas (2017 and 2020).

Last year, however, its Dutch rival gave Red Bull its first Russian podium (a second place) and this season is “different“, recognizes the Briton.”Our competitors are much closer, if not in front, and it could rain on certain days“, particularly in qualifying on Saturday, which leveled performance and made mistakes easier.

Bottas for obstacle?

No worries, however, for Hamilton’s neck, which was sore after being hit on the top of the helmet by the Verstappen wheel in Italy ten days ago. Yoga and the care of his physiotherapist Angela Cullen fixed the problem, says the Mercedes driver. His trip to New York to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s prestigious charity gala last week is not cause for concern either. We know that the 36-year-old driver’s infidelities in F1 are an ingredient of his success.

“Bottas is no longer entirely loyal to Hamilton and Mercedes”

And if the main obstacle on his way was finally his teammate Bottas, in whom Sochi is particularly successful (with a pole position, five podiums including two victories, and an almost success in 2018, before he is ordered to leave his leader s’ impose)? After a convincing GP in Italy (author of pole position but 19th on the grid because of a penalty, he finished third), the Finn will be keen to continue.

And is his dedication to Mercedes still the same knowing he will be leaving the team next season? “Right now Lewis has better title chances“, notes Bottas, third in the championship with more than 80 points behind.”There may be times when I have to sacrifice myself for the team. Given the current situation, I will, he promises, because we have to make sure we win both titles, not just the constructors ‘but also the drivers’ titles. “

(With AFP)

2021 season Ferrari, 14 years of waiting but the hope Leclerc: “It took 5 years for Schumacher to be champion” 09/16/2021 At 06:09 AM