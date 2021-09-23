Faced with rising gas prices, UK turns coal-fired power plants to generate electricity

The United Kingdom is particularly affected by the soaring gas prices, which affects all of Europe.

The United Kingdom, faced, like the rest of Europe, with soaring gas prices, has had to run its coal-fired power stations in recent weeks to ensure the country’s electricity supply, while the country has is given the objective of completely phasing out coal by 2024.



“In recent weeks a number of coal-fired power plants have had to go into operation, including the Drax power plant units,” British energy company Drax said in a statement sent to AFP. Drax, which operates the largest coal-fired power plant in the country, originally planned to shut down this fuel as early as 2021 and replace it with biomass. But the company said it could extend the use of coal if necessary.





This could complicate the British government’s commitment to give up coal altogether by October 2024 when the country organizes in November, in Glasgow, the COP26, the world conference on the climate. The UK is aiming for carbon neutrality in 2050.

Soaring energy prices affect all of Europe, but the UK is particularly under pressure because of its heavy reliance on natural gas to generate electricity. Gas prices reached an all-time high in the country last week, after a fire drastically reduced the capacity of the electricity interconnection with France.