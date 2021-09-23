Far Cry 6 Swaps Ray Tracing for 60 FPS on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 | Xbox one

There are just two weeks until the release of Far Cry 6 and Ubisoft has given some technical details about the console versions of the game compared to the PC version.

No Ray Tracing on console, but fluidity

In an interview with wccftech, programmer Stephanie Brenham detailed the technical improvements in Far Cry 6 over previous episodes.

When asked if the PC and next-gen versions of the game will be entitled to improvements over the Xbox One and PS4 versions, Stephanie Brenham specifies that the level of detail will be higher, the viewing distance greater and that the ocean effects will be more realistic. The textures will also be more precise.

The PC version of Far Cry 6 will also benefit from a hybrid Ray Tracing and FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) solution. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions of the game will not support Ray Tracing in order to maintain optimal performance on these new consoles, in particular to maintain 4K at 60 FPS with the dynamic weather system.





Ray Tracing is a feature only on PC. On console, our goal has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimize performance targeting 4K and achieve 60 FPS, for example, while ensuring that new gaming features, like our dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms.

Rather than dazzling it with Ray Tracing, which is probably greedy in resources, the Ubisoft teams have therefore preferred to keep the game fluid in all circumstances, which is probably not worse.

