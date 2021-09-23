Florent Pagny looks back on his love affair with Vanessa Paradis: “I do not regret anything”

If Florent Pagny today spends the perfect love with Azucena Caamaño, he was in a relationship for three years with Vanessa Paradis at the end of the 80s. A story on which he agreed to return to the columns of the magazine Ciné Télé Revue.
Florent Pagny has a very busy news in this year 2021. He resumed his place in his red chair of coach of The Voice for editing All-Stars from the program. He could not hide his emotion by finding Anne Sila, one of his favorite talents. The one who will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 6 will also soon be going on tour to defend his album The future, composed and produced by Calogero, which could jeopardize his participation in the next season of tele-hook. “The production is studying the possibility of recording the shows in my station wagon from the tour which takes place between December 16th and January 22nd. If we find a way, I will say yes. But this requires a serious change in the schedule, it is under study but nothing has yet been specified “, he explained to us.
“VS‘was a great experience to live “
The singer was the companion of Vanessa Paradis, who now shares her life with Samuel Benchetrit, for three years at the end of the 80s. Couch Marc-Olivier Fogiel in 2016, he confided not having heard from her for seventeen years. “It’s been seventeen years since we crossed paths, or talked, or anything … But hey, I don’t miss that. I have my life, everything is fine!“, he observed as well.”I don’t necessarily turn the pages. For once, it is rather she who turned it … “, he added. This time it’s in the columns of Cine TV Review that he looked back on the years he spent with the artist. “It was a great experience to live”, he says about their story. “I met a beautiful young girl, of course with all that that implies. But the three years we spent together have been very beneficial to her. After the success of Joe the cab, everyone laughed at her. And when we started to live our story, things changed a lot and I saw her become the icon we know “, he continues. Before concluding : “I regret nothing”.
He is now a couple “karmic“with Azucena Caamaño
The interpreter of My freedom of thought Today spends the perfect love with Azucena Caamaño whom he met in 1993. Together, they had two children, Inca (born in 1996) and Aël (born in 1999). About their meeting, he confided to Laurent Delahousse: “We are a karmic couple”. “Our destiny was to meet and accompany each other in order to come back from where I was, from the hole, and to surpass myself”, he added.