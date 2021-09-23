Foot PSG – Messi has signed, he is transferred to Neuilly

In search of a new home on the side of Paris since his summer arrival at PSG, Lionel Messi has found his happiness.

Leo Messi will finally be able to land. Stayed in a large Parisian hotel since he decided to change his life by joining PSG last August, the Argentina international has indeed found his home. Currently in the infirmary, to treat a small injury to the left knee, La Pulga took advantage of her free time to sign a rental lease for her new home. According to information from RMC, Messi will settle in western Paris, and more precisely, in Neuilly-sur-Seine. A town that is all the rage among PSG players. For 20,000 euros per month, Messi will rent a small villa, with two floors, four bedrooms and a garden. Tired of hotel life, even if there is worse than the Royal Monceau, the family of the 34-year-old striker has lowered their demands in the face of the harshness of the Parisian real estate market. Exit the indoor swimming pool, for example …





Rent of 20,000 euros per month

After checking off several houses in the west, and in particular in Vésinet, where Marquinhos lives, the Messi family will therefore stay in Neuilly. Quite simply because this private residence, presented by Jorge Messi, Leo’s father, greatly pleased Antonela Rocuzzo, the wife of the five-time Ballon d’Or. Now, all those close to Messi will be able to land, with a security service by their side, and in particular for children, “Enrolled in a prestigious international school”. While waiting to know if he will change accommodation in the future, given that a real estate purchase has been mentioned in recent days, Messi will be able to fully concentrate on the field. With the objective of unlocking his goal counter as soon as possible under the jersey of PSG.