Free Mobile will not launch a lasting intermediate package, the operator takes the opposite view of its rivals

During Free’s annual convention last weekend, Xavier Niel and Thomas Reynaud unveiled the operator’s strategy on the mobile segment. There is no question of making the switch to jump on its Free Series offer. The emphasis is on transparency and its two historic packages.

At a time when Sosh, Red by SFR and Bouygues Telecom are fighting over intermediate data-boosted packages, Free Mobile is not following the movement. Since 2018 and the implementation of a new commercial policy based on less aggressive and better targeted promotional intensity, the operator has offered, between its two historic packages, a “Free Series” offer, currently fluctuating between 80 and 90%. data at a rate of around 10 euros / month for 1 year. A specificity sometimes misunderstood by the latter, subscribers then migrate to the 5G 150 GB package from Free Mobile at € 19.99 / month.





To the question of whether the former troublemaker plans to perpetuate its Free Series offer and thus put an end to the switch, the operator answers in the negative: ”There will be no sustainability, the intermediate plan exists in different ways today, with the Free series, on Veepee, it also exists if you are a Freebox Pop subscriber with a mobile plan at 9.99 € / month. We make existing offers around 9.99 € in a specific way“, Said Thomas Reynaud, Managing Director of Free at the operator’s annual convention on September 18.

True to its values, Free prefers to play on transparency, unlike certain rivals. “Today we are happy to have two unique packages. In the middle of that, we have an offer which is what we call “transparent”, that is to say that we make a promotion the first year and then we switch back to the other package. Our competitors have a different strategy ”, explained Xavier Niel for his part. In other words, launching an intermediate package without promotion would inevitably push the operator to align with the strategy of its competitors, namely to increase the price and to modify the subscription of subscribers thereafter. A legal but disturbing practice widely used by Red by SFR and Bouygues Telecom.

In its strategy of simplifying its offers, Free intends to continue to evolve on the mobile market with its two historic plans. The € 2 one will be enriched in the future without any price increase. The objective will be to respond better to current uses with a larger envelope of included data. For now, Free Mobile’s small package is its Achilles heel. In a year and a half, the operator has lost 544,000 subscribers € 2 / € 0, he still has 4 million today. But he assures him, this package remains popular with college students, and can be useful for the family.