Free officially leaves the stock market, a 3 billion euro transaction

After 17 years of listing, Free officially withdraws from the stock market. Xavier Niel, majority shareholder of Iliad, offered all of his partners a premium of 61% to buy back their share, for a total of 3 billion euros. The offer is valid until September 24, 2021.

Does the stock market have a grudge against telecoms? The question arises in view of the official announcement of the withdrawal of Free. After the departure of Altice in January, it is now Iliad saying goodbye to 17 years old. Entered in 2004 at € 16.30 per share, the company experienced a meteoric rise until 2014, when it sells € 247.40 per share at its peak. Several years of free fall followed, reaching € 74.20 in 2019, before gradually rising, but without ever returning to its highest level.





“There is little growth to be expected”, explains an analyst wishing to remain anonymous, to which is added a “Horizon of a decrease in investment spending [qui] keeps going backwards “. After spending hundreds and miles on 5G auctions, operators now have to checkout again if they want to offer generous coverage to their subscribers. A prospect that does not pass on the side of investors. For Xavier Niel, it is clear that the sector is undervalued.

Xavier Niel puts $ 3 billion on the table to buy Iliad

Xavier Niel has been thinking about withdrawing his company from the stock market for some time now. Last year, the CEO twice initiated a takeover bid for Iliad’s shares. This time, he is offering a premium of 61% to unitholders to buy back all of Iliad, i.e. the equivalent of 3 billion euros. At the end of the offer, which will take place this Friday, September 24, the parent company of Free will end its stock market adventure.

Antoine Labbé, specialist in investment funds, explains that the Stock Exchange is “Extremely restrictive in terms of procedures, financial communication”, which pushes companies to withdraw. These last “Are scrutinized by financial analysts who reason on quarterly figures, margin rates, achievements or not forecasts … There is always a sword of Damocles”.