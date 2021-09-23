from Paris to New York, 24 hours of concerts for the planet next Saturday

The NGO Global Citizen brings together this Saturday, September 25 the greatest artists of the world to call “governments, big business and philanthropists to work together to defend the planet and overcome poverty, focusing on the most pressing threats.” Are targeted “climate change, vaccine equity and starvation”.

“Faced with the climate emergency, the fight against inequalities and the post-Covid global recovery, we need to make a radical change in our lifestyles, rethink our relationship with nature as well as our ways of producing and consuming” , said Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, in a press release. In the French capital precisely, the concert program is particularly tempting: at Champ-de-Mars, Ed Sheeran, the Black Eyed Peas or even Christine and the Queens (DJ Snake is no longer playing).

The highlight of the event, however, will be the performance of Elton John, who has maintained his presence despite imminent hip surgery. “I will participate in Global Citizen in Paris because I do not want to drop a charity”, explained recently the interpreter of I’m still standing in a press release. “It’s five songs, it’s a very different physical job than playing for almost three hours every night on tour and traveling overnight from country to country,” continued Sir Elton, 74. “After that, I will undergo the surgery that will allow me to resume touring in January 2022 in New Orleans.”

Nearly 20,000 spectators are expected in Paris on the Champ-de-Mars, all tickets – free – have been distributed. To get them, all you had to do was register on the Global Citizen website and support the NGO’s action by signing petitions or sharing messages on social networks, for example.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in New York, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo will perform in Central Park, with the grandstand, on the side of the VIP squares, Prince Harry and Meghan. On the West Coast of the United States, the Greek Theater in Los Angeles will host Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato and One Republic.





It’s official! ✨ Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joining us for #GlobalCitizenLive in NYC! Find out how you can tune in for this amazing, royal moment, where they will speak on the importance of achieving global vaccine equity: https://t.co/XRek9dFSUb pic.twitter.com/uc9MqIXnEd – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 21, 2021

To occupy all time zones, TV performances will also be broadcast, such as those of BTS from Seoul, Kylie Minogue and Måneskin (Eurovision winners) from London, Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, Metallica from Louisville (United States), Green Day from Los Angeles or Ricky Martin from Las Vegas. The performances will be visible on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter, as well as via various broadcasters (TF1 / TMC in France, TV Azteca in Mexico, the BBC in the United Kingdom, ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and Time in the US, etc.).

Global Citizen is not its first attempt. This NGO, which describes itself as a “movement of engaged citizens”, is customary for major meetings. Last spring, she organized a “Vax Live” in Los Angeles, a concert in favor of vaccination against Covid-19, and against disinformation. In addition to the performances of Jennifer Lopez or the Foo Fighters, US President Joe Biden and the Pope had then delivered video messages. In total, more than $ 50 million had been raised to provide 10 million doses to countries in need of vaccines. Little baby of Hugh Evans, an Australian “prodigy in the world of philanthropy” according to the New York Times, the NGO hopes to repeat this success on Saturday.

All information about Global Citizen Live is available on the Internet and social networks (www.globalcitizen.org and @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter and YouTube).