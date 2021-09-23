Fugueuse, the TF1 series on underage prostitution, is it adapted from a true story?

With its new French series Runaway, TF1 addresses adolescent prostitution. But is the fiction with Sylvie Testud, Michaël Youn and Romane Jolly adapted from a true story?
After having proposed his vision of the Grégory affair in A French affair, worn by Blandine Bellavoir, Guillaume de Tonquédec or Guillaume Gouix, TF1 is launching this Thursday, September 23 Runaway, a series on a harsh theme too, the prostitution of minors. A hard but strong fiction, which dares to broach this painful subject, which will speak to many parents. They will indeed be sensitive to the story of Léa, this young girl played by the actress Romane Jolly, who finds there a particularly strong leading role. Léa, an uneventful teenager, who had the chance to grow up in a loving and happy family, a serious student and emeritus dancer, who will sink into prostitution by falling in love with an older man for whom she would do all.
Runaway is adapted from a Quebec series
A story all the more chilling as it could happen to anyone. If this dark story can find an echo in the experiences of some young girls, Runaway is not, however, inspired by a true story. On the other hand, it is adapted from a Quebec series with an original screenplay and which was developed over two seasons. Michaël Youn plays the helpless father of the heroine.
Michaël Youn hopes that “Runaway can start to come and tap on the shoulder of the ministry of education“
The actor, who revealed his chilling exchange with an escort, on the occasion of the broadcast of Runaway, is sensitive to the subject, being himself the father of a family. “I feel like the new generation has a cult of money which is a little different from my generation. I’ve heard plenty of times, ‘what do you want to do more? late ?: I want to be rich. ‘With Les Marseillais against the rest of the world, you have an extreme trivialization – it’s me who tells you that, the one who would run with his megaphone, buttocks in the air – there is a trivialization of the body, breasts, buttocks, sex. “ The comedian hopes that “Runaway can start to come and tap on the shoulder of the ministry of education“, while there is, according to him, “more than ten thousand minors who prostitute themselves in France.”