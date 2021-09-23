Gaël Monfils has had enough of remarks about the poor performance of the French

“You said you were looking for good feelings. Were they there during this victory against Kohlschreiber?
We are still looking for a sensation for the first game. You have to adapt to the court, to the balls. I saw some good things and I am happy because there are more of them than bad. There are things that I can’t wait to get rid of for the next game and I hope I will ramp up. In any case, it’s good for confidence and it can put me in a good position to win my next match.
You have also been able to count on the support of the public. It changes a lot of things for you, doesn’t it?
I clearly feel better with the audience. I feel that I can try things, I find myself more conqueror. I’m better at my game overall. Without an audience, it was complicated. It took me a lot longer to adapt than other players. With the audience back, I started playing well again. Coincidence or not, I feel like I’m much better.
“We are a great tennis nation, even if from time to time it is a little harder”
You are the only Frenchman in the quarter-finals and this is the first time that this has happened in Metz …
We must stop with this thing of zero French at the end of the tournament. Were the guys who lost their game favorites? I am not sure. I find it hard to point the finger at that. It’s hard enough to lose. Everyone is trying to win, we don’t lose on purpose. Yes, maybe we are performing less this week. Yes, maybe it will be better next week. Yes, it was complicated in Grand Slam this year. But this is not an end in itself. How many countries would dream of having as many players as us in the ranking? We’re a great tennis nation, even if it gets a little harder from time to time. We should not be too upset when we play well and we should not point the finger too much when we lose. It hurts and we hope that will change quickly. It’s been a complicated period, but we’ll be back. “