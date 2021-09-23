Gaël Monfils has had enough of remarks about the poor performance of the French

You are the only Frenchman in the quarter-finals and this is the first time that this has happened in Metz …

We must stop with this thing of zero French at the end of the tournament. Were the guys who lost their game favorites? I am not sure. I find it hard to point the finger at that. It’s hard enough to lose. Everyone is trying to win, we don’t lose on purpose. Yes, maybe we are performing less this week. Yes, maybe it will be better next week. Yes, it was complicated in Grand Slam this year. But this is not an end in itself. How many countries would dream of having as many players as us in the ranking? We’re a great tennis nation, even if it gets a little harder from time to time. We should not be too upset when we play well and we should not point the finger too much when we lose. It hurts and we hope that will change quickly. It’s been a complicated period, but we’ll be back. “