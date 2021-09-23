Gaël Monfils in control to reach the quarter-finals of the Metz tournament

In the wake of the elimination of Lucas Pouille against Hubert Hurkacz, Gaël Monfils launched his Moselle Open on Thursday in the shoes of the last French representative in Metz. A feat in itself, given the eight units that made up the hexagonal contingent on the starting line on Monday.
Fortunately for the organizers, Monfils (20th at ATP), even if he lacked sharpness, did not fail and he managed to maintain a national presence in the quarterfinals, by disposing of the German Philipp Kohlschreiber (107th) , 7-6, 6-4, in 1h33.
Twelve years ago, this poster was that of the final in Metz. They were 25 and 23 years old, had not yet reached their best ranking (which will be 16th and 6th respectively) and the victory went to the younger of the two, Gaël Monfils. This Thursday, at 37 and 35, Philipp Kohlshreiber and the Frenchman faced each other for the seventeenth time in their career! With fourteen victories in sixteen duels, Monfils was evolving on conquered ground, but it was still necessary to confirm the strong trend.
And the confidence accumulated in the face of this opponent he knows by heart was particularly felt in the tie-break of the first set, when Monfils changed gears to impose his superior power, especially on the serve and forehand, and thus tackle the lead (7-6) after three quarters of an hour of play.
“Coming back to play in France is always good”
The second set was much less linear than the first, where all the service games had been kept, with first a Frenchman who seemed to be heading for a quick conclusion (2-0, 15-30) then a German who unsuccessfully obtained a 4-2 ball. Decisive break for Monfils at 3-3? Not at all, immediate debreak (4-4). And rebreak immediately, thanks to the generosity of “Kohli”. At 5-4, Gaël Monfils concluded with a white service game full of authority.
“To come back to play in France, it always feels good, entrusted the French in the wake of his match point, at the microphone on the court. We come to look for a lot of benchmarks, we come to seek a lot of confidence, we come to seek a lot of love. I played a good part, I had to think carefully because Philipp surprised me. Hope to have a good weekend. “
On Friday, in the quarter-finals, Gaël Monfils will face the winner of the last match of the day, which must pit the powerful Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (36th) against the Spanish wisp Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (45th).