Gaël Monfils in control to reach the quarter-finals of the Metz tournament

Twelve years ago, this poster was that of the final in Metz. They were 25 and 23 years old, had not yet reached their best ranking (which will be 16th and 6th respectively) and the victory went to the younger of the two, Gaël Monfils. This Thursday, at 37 and 35, Philipp Kohlshreiber and the Frenchman faced each other for the seventeenth time in their career! With fourteen victories in sixteen duels, Monfils was evolving on conquered ground, but it was still necessary to confirm the strong trend.