Germany: Merkel denounces the “horrible” murder of an employee for an anti-Covid mask

“A violence that leaves you speechless”, words from the Chancellery. German leader Angela Merkel condemns this Wednesday the “horrific” murder of a young 20-year-old gas station worker, killed by a man who refused to wear his anti-Covid mask. The Germans learned Tuesday in the press of the existence of this tragedy, perpetrated last Saturday.

“The government condemns this targeted murder in the strongest terms,” ​​German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a press conference. And the latter to denounce “a violence that leaves you speechless”. The act caused a stir in the country.

The victim, a 20-year-old student, was shot dead by a 49-year-old man apparently for refusing to cash it because the latter was not wearing a protective mask against Covid-19. The alleged murderer, who admitted to the facts, turned himself over to the police the next day.



The Querdenker movement questioned

This tragic news item, a few days before the legislative elections in the country, revived fears of a radicalization of the movement of opponents to the wearing of masks and to health restrictions who call themselves “free thinkers” (Querdenker). The act, “already unbearable”, is moreover used on social networks “to try to divide our society, to stir up hatred and denigration, it is diverted to call for violence”, laments Ulrike Demmer.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior qualifies however: the murder seems to be an “isolated case”. The movement of mask opponents has lost momentum, he recalls, with the relaxation of restrictions put in place in the country, as vaccination has progressed. However, “some actors” have become radicalized, he said, via extreme right-wing messaging groups, which would have been the case for the alleged perpetrator of the murder on Saturday, according to media reports.