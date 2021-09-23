Gloomhaven: no more early access, the tactical-RPG dates its release and fills up with gameplay

After spending more than two years in early access on the Valve platform, Gloomhaven, Asmodee’s next game, known for its board and card games, gives us an appointment for its official release. On this occasion, the game publisher reviews the different axes of its gameplay.

If it was only initially a board game funded over $ 4 million on Kickstarter, which has since been awarded many times, Gloomhaven will also be entitled to its video game version within a few weeks, even if it was already available in early access since July 17, 2019 on Steam.

This formula therefore allowed him to ensure a suitable gestation until being able to launch correctly. In this regard, the fateful date is not very far away since the game, developed by Flaming Fowl Studios, is ready to launch this fall, on October 20 to be precise.

The development teams have therefore decided to accompany this announcement with a brand new trailer that sweeps through all of the game’s features. As a reminder, and in general terms, this adaptation of the board game is, in reality, a Tactical-RPG in which you and your band of mercenaries, a gallery of 2 to 4 unique characters, had to cross a huge dungeons infested with creatures and other monsters to slay. In addition, the game is influenced by the genre of rogue-like and intends to offer, therefore, a high replayability.

As for the gameplay clip released, we discover an overview of the different environments that will punctuate the adventure as well as the enemies that will stand in your way. Voluntarily strategic, the game will therefore ask you to prepare yourself well before you launch an assault on the dungeons and you will quickly understand that each of your decisions will have serious consequences.





Gloomhaven Moreover, it uses already well-known mechanics such as team advantages or the exploitation of resistances and weaknesses. But mastering these simple components will not be enough: you will have to study and use the environment to your advantage and use your techniques sparingly to triumph without hindrance.

Note that with this official launch, on October 20, Gloomhaven is getting a single player campaign and an online mode allowing you to explore the dungeons in the company of four other players., two features unavailable during early access and which can be found in detail in the extract published today.

to read also