Halo Infinite: 12 new multi gameplay videos before the beta! | Xbox one

This weekend, Xbox players will be able to try their hand at the new Halo Infinite Beta which will feature much more content than the first phase which took place in July! Two new maps will be available for the occasion and if you can’t wait until then, we’ve been able to grab no less than 12 first gameplay videos that tell us more about the multiplayer mode of the game.

Halo Infinite gameplay galore while waiting for this weekend

The videos in this article are official and mostly come from game developers who were able to try their hand at the Halo Infinite beta in advance, and were spotted by halodotapi on the Xboxreplay platform. There is thus a lot of gameplay on the new Behemoth and Fragmentation maps with vehicles.

Some new things never seen before are on the program with the new Shock Riffle weapon or driving vehicles, but we also notice that it is now possible to move the flag with a Ghost in CTF mode! What to advance much more serenely than on foot.

Some videos were also sent to us directly, they are present in the article.

The Halo Infinite beta is scheduled to launch tonight or in the worst case overnight Thursday through Friday. We don’t have an exact time yet, but stay tuned on Xboxygen to find out more very soon.



