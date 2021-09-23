Has an earthquake as strong as in Melbourne already affected Brittany? – #Dataspot







Scenes of panicked locals as an earthquake strikes are unusual in Melbourne. The Australian city however experienced such an episode this Wednesday, when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the city.

Numerous Breton earthquakes each year

On the other side of the planet, in France and in particular in Brittany, this kind of situation with significant damage is not familiar either. The region, crossed by three fault zones, is regularly affected by several earthquakes, but most of them are imperceptible.

In August alone, the National Seismic Monitoring Network (RéNaSS), which monitors all seismic events in the territory, identified two earthquakes in administrative Brittany, near Lamballe-Armor and Vannes, and several others. in Normandy or Pays de la Loire. All were of magnitude 1.5 or 1.6, that is, imperceptible.

Morbihan record

And on the record side? According to the database made available by RéNaSS, which dates back to 1980, no earthquake of a magnitude as high as that of Melbourne has been recorded in the region over the past four decades. However, one approached: in 2002, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred near Lanester and Hennebont, in Morbihan. It is the only one to have exceeded a magnitude of 5.





In history, stronger shaking

At the time of this earthquake, scientists highlighted the regular seismic activity in the region, also citing the example of two other earthquakes that caused significant damage around this area: in 1930, near Vannes, and in 1959, near Quimper.

Another official database, that of SisFrance, offers a more important historical report from the existing documentation on known seismic phenomena, and not only from the RéNaSS readings. We find in this collection the two earthquakes in South Britain, with an estimated magnitude of 7.

According to this work of collection, therefore, Brittany has recorded earthquakes even stronger than in Melbourne, but not in recent times.