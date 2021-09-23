Here are the eight most beautiful ocean photos of the year – Ouest-France evening edition

British magazine Oceanographic has just unveiled the 2021 list of its Ocean Photography Awards, a photographic competition that highlights the beauty of the oceans and the threats hanging over them. The images are striking.

British magazine Oceanographic, a magazine devoted to the protection of the oceans but also to adventure and exploration of the marine world, has just unveiled the 2021 list of its Ocean Photography Awards. Objective of this photographic competition: to highlight the beauty of the ocean and the threats hanging over the seas of the planet. And it fulfills its mission perfectly, as evidenced by the images captured by this year’s winners …





This year, Australian Aimee Jan won the photographer of the year award for her portrait of a green turtle surrounded by small fish in the Ningaloo Reef off Australia. (Photo: Aimee Jan / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

Renee Capozzola, professor of biology and American photographer, is the winner of the “Women’s Fifty Fathom Prize”, created this year to reward female work. She photographed a reef shark whose dorsal fin lines up with the setting sun in Mo’orea, French Polynesia. (Photo: Renee Capozzola / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

Hannah Le Leu received the title of young photographer of the year, with her green sea turtle that cautiously surfaces to breathe, in a sky filled with hungry birds. The photograph was taken near Heron Island, Australia. (Photo: Hannah Le Leu / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

The exploration award-winning photography of these 2021 Ocean Photography Awards (Photo: Martin Broen / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

Diver Kerim Sabuncuoglu wins the photographer of the year award, ocean protection category, which seeks to shed light on the dangers looming over the world’s seas and the animals that live there. His photograph shows a dead moray eel hanging from an abandoned fishing net. It was taken in Bodrum, Turkey. (Photo: Kerim Sabuncuoglu / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

The audience’s prize was won by Phil de Glanville. We see surfer Jack Robinson surfing “The Right” wave, known as one of the most dangerous in the world, in Western Australia. (Photo: Phil de Glanville / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)

The “collective portfolio” prize, which rewards “a long-term commitment to the protection of the oceans”, was awarded to photographer Stefan Christman for his series of photos on the life and reproduction of emperor penguins. Here, two males meeting on the ice, their offspring between the legs. (Photo: Stefan Christmann / OceanPhotographyAwards.com)