Hidden for 30 years in the back of a barn, a collector’s Lamborghini resurfaces – West-France evening edition

Kendal. (Infographic: Ouest-France)

He found a real treasure in his barn. At the beginning of September, a British forty-something found in his barn a Lamborghini Espada, a rare and luxurious model dating from 1967. This collector’s car had been stored out of sight for thirty years!

Located not far from the town of Kendal in the Lake District of northern England, the barn that houses this ancient treasure sits on the grounds of a farm whose owner has recently died. After the sale of the property, a change of owner took place. It was these newcomers who made this surprising discovery.

Hidden for 30 years

The car remained hidden for 30 years. (Screen capture: YouTube / The Late Brakes Show)

However, all the details of this discovery are not yet known. Contacted by the new owner, the English YouTube channel The Late Brakes Show claims that the barn has served for three decades “Place of storage”. According to its presenter Jonny Smith, the former owner of the Lamborghini would have paid for several months, in the early 1990s, to be able to store his vehicle on site, before disappearing.





Since, “No one came to claim the goods stored there”, says Dominic, the new owner of the barn. In addition to the luxury car, three Vauxhalls (the British equivalent of Opel and one of Britain’s oldest car manufacturers) were found in the barn. However, the latter have endured the ravages of time much more and are much less valuable than the Lamborghini.

Very good state of conservation

Despite a damaged exterior, covered with an abundant layer of dust and animal droppings, the Lamborghini has been remarkably preserved. The four wheels are still there and no exterior element is missing or seems damaged. “The odometer shows just over 7,000 km. In addition, it is about one of the rare specimens with steering wheel on the right ”, details the Belgian news site 7sur7.be.

With its steering wheel on the right, this model of Lamborgini espada was produced in only 1,200 units in the UK (Screenshot: YouTube / The Late Brakes Show)

Assembled between 1968 and 1978, the Lamborghini Espada is a very rare model which was marketed in only 1,200 copies worldwide by the Italian manufacturer. Those with a right-hand drive are even more sought after: only 130 cars equipped in this way left the factories.

Unclaimed, the vehicle found across the Channel will soon be auctioned. A great windfall in perspective for its future new owners.